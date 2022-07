SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As the first day of school comes closer, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana is asking for the public help to fill the bus. Shoppers at participating Walmart Supercenters are asked to pick up and donate school supplies for ArkLaTex scholars, allowing them to start the school year off with the right supplies.

