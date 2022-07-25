US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;83;60;84;60;Mostly sunny;W;9;48%;5%;9. Albuquerque, NM;93;68;91;69;Mainly cloudy;NW;7;41%;55%;9. Anchorage, AK;72;49;62;49;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;11;58%;15%;5. Asheville, NC;83;69;84;68;A strong t-storm;W;6;76%;66%;3. Atlanta, GA;91;74;87;74;A couple of t-storms;SW;6;71%;90%;7. Atlantic City,...

Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

With Triple Digit Heat Will Set Through the Weekend, More Than 100 Million Americans Will Experience It

Through the weekend, more than 85% of Americans are preparing for temperature levels above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with triple-digit readings expected for millions within the south-central US. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories and warnings for about 100 million Americans on Wednesday, from California to New England. A vicious...
CALIFORNIA STATE

