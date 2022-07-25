ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

North Port child arrested for mass shooting threat

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukCOP_0gsPIZD900

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A 12-year-old North Port boy was arrested after making a mass-shooting threat via Snapchat.

Evan Stahl was arrested by the Cape Coral Police Department Saturday night.

“It mentioned a school and it mentioned a mass shooting,” Cape Coral Police Public Affairs Officer Brandon Sancho said.

According to the report, Stahl posted a Snapchat story stating, “To the person who said, “if I’m insecure, thanks wanna shoot up a school with me.” “

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was able to determine the message was sent from Cape Coral and not his home address in North Port.

When CCPD investigators arrived to the residence Stahl was at, he reportedly gave them varying responses.

“First, he kind of didn’t mean it and didn’t post it, and then he finally, post Miranda, did say he claimed ownership of those threats,” Sancho said.

Stahl then claimed that he did not plan to follow through with the threat and did not have access to any firearms, according to CCPD.

Police said mass shooting threats such as this one, will not be ignored or taken lightly. Even if no school name was specifically mentioned.

“We’d rather take someone to jail than have these threats be carried out,” Sancho said. “We’d be in a much worse situation.”

Marina Harrison lives in Cape Coral with her 15-year-old son, and she agrees, threats like this aren’t a joke.

“There are so many cries for help that we don’t see we tend to overlook,” Harrison said. “We just need to step up as parents and pay attention to our kids and recognize those signs.”

Stahl was later taken to the Lee County Juvenile Assessment Center by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PSki17

Charlotte County Patrol Blotter: 96 Arrested Week Ending 7/24

Charlotte County Sheriff's Officers concluded another week of policing the community on July 24th, with officers arresting a total of 96 individuals according to public records. That total is in line with previous weeks in the relatively calm Charlotte area and represents a significantly smaller figure than the 198 arrests reported in neighboring Lee County for the same period.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 27

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Bradenton police target high-crash areas amid 'alarming' increase

BRADENTON, Fla. - The next time you're driving in Bradenton, you might want to pay extra attention. On Wednesday night, the city's police department announced in a tweet that it is increasing patrols in response to the number of fatal traffic crashes doubling from 2020 to 2021. In a news...
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation underway on Ohana Way in North Port

The North Port Police Department is conducting a death investigation on Ohana Way Tuesday evening. According to NPPD, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is for an isolated incident. This is an ongoing investigation and WINK News will provide more details as they become available.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: No motor, no service

11:58 p.m., 700 block of South Washington Boulevard. Dispute: A man in a wheelchair making a midnight burger run learned that people-powered vehicles are not welcome at a fast food drive-through. Police responded to a call about man blocking traffic at the drive-through, refusing to move after learning he would not be served. The man, who called a ride service to take him to the restaurant, had placed his order and wheeled up to the window, where he was informed only those in motor vehicles were permitted. After the line began to back up, a restaurant employee called law enforcement. When the officer arrived, the man said he would not have attempted to use the drive-though had he been aware of the rule. He then asked the officer to call the ride service to be returned home.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Ccpd
classiccountry1045.com

Lose Something? DCSO Might Have Found It For You

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is in possession of property that was located within DeSoto County. In accordance with Florida State Statute 705.103, a notice of an intended disposition of the property shall be made and advertised for no less than two consecutive weeks, pending claim of the item(s) by the rightful owner. At the conclusion of 90 days, the property will be appropriated in accordance with Florida State Statute.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Police say barcode swapping happens more than people think

NAPLES, Fla — A Naples man is facing grand theft charges after deputies say video caught him swapping out bar codes to steal more than $1,000 worth of items from a Costco. Police say “barcode swapping” is when someone takes a different barcode (one for a cheaper item) and places it on a more expensive item to get it for less money. With more self-checkout lanes in stores, it can happen quite often.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Fort Myers

A death investigation is taking place in Fort Myers on Monday afternoon. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there is a suspicious death investigation going on and they will know more after doing an autopsy. Police tape was blocking off the area near 3207 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Inmate dies in custody in Manatee County Jail

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 79-year-old man has died in custody in the Manatee County Jail. According to officials, Willard Starr was found unresponsive in his bed in the medical unit after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A medical emergency was called and jail staff performed life saving measures, but...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Contractor Found Dead in Gulfport Attic

A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11. The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”. The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard...
GULFPORT, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Hillsborough Sheriff calls former volunteer's actions "monstrous"

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a former volunteer employee allegedly sexually battered two adults before taking his own life. The sheriff's department said early Monday morning, Edward Brito battered two adults in a home in Riverview. HCSO said the battery happened one month...
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy