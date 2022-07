The forecast is as copy and paste as one might expect for the last week of July in Baton Rouge. The good news is that means the tropics have nothing for us at this time. Next 24 Hours: The pattern is rather predictable; showers will end this evening followed by clearing skies. Low temperatures will basin around 75 degrees. High temperatures will climb to 94 degrees on Wednesday in response to some early sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out during late morning and remain possible through late afternoon.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO