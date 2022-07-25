ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney Institute comes to Utah

By Krystal Gates
ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTU Host Deena Manzanares spoke with Timo Gorner, Vice President of Disney Institute and National Geographic Live virtually to talk about what Disney will be bringing to the Wasatch Front this week. The Walt Disney Company has been creating magic and memories to several...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 3

Related
ABC 4

Event celebrating International dance

Emily Wilkinson, Director of World Folkfest International, came to Good Things Utah to talk about the festival and what to expect. This festival, which started in 1986, celebrates the dance styles of many nations. It is one of the largest festivals that celebrates international folk dance in the US and the largest in the western US. The festival runs from Jul. 27-Jul. 30 at Arts Park in Springville and will feature over 200 international dancers who have traveled to the Beehive State to showcase their country’s rich culture and dance. Wilkinson said they are the only ones in the entire state of Utah that belong to the International Congress of Folk Festivals, which is part of the United Nations. This year will be the first time the festival will take place after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. “COVID truly shut down so many arts and so many festivals internationally and locally,” said Wilkinson. “Coming back from COVID has been a true act of passion. It’s been a lot of work to get groups here. And for the families of Utah to be able to see the diversity of the world and not only see but experience [and] to show their children how beautiful the world is and how similar we really are.” In addition to traditional dancers hailing from nearly every continent, World Folkfest will also have global cuisine, vendors, musicians, craftspeople and many more. Wilkinson said it was the “party of the world” localized in Utah County and a chance to see beautiful traditional customs of other cultures we may otherwise not have the chance to see.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale. On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming...
MIDVALE, UT
FOX 13 News

Utah 'viewpoints' named most picturesque in US

BRYCE, Utah — Utahns don't need to be reminded about the amazing views seen across the state, so it's no surprise that two locations in The Beehive State were named the most picturesque in the U.S. Rankings released by ParkSleepFly lists America's10 most picturesque viewpoints, and both Utah spots...
UTAH STATE
KTLA

The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disneyland#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Gtu#National Geographic Live#The Wasatch Front#The Walt Disney Company#The Disney Institute#Walt Disney World
ABC 4

Best local dining spots

Foodie Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things on Instagram showed us some of her favorite spots to grab a bite to eat. First, she showcased food from Iaziz Kitchen, a small business turned Lebanese restaurant that got its start at local farmer’s markets. She said that with growing popularity, the restaurant opened in Salt Lake City in 2016. They recently opened their second location in Midvale just last month. For the viewers that can’t get enough of their hummus and dips, they can find them on sale at local grocery stores. Viewers can find Iaziz Kitchen on Instagram at @lazizslc.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Unique Utah bakery serves ‘pasties’ with historic ties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new pastry shop paying homage to Utah’s mining history is opening in Salt Lake City this month, bringing classic hand pies to the heart of the city. The Dough Miner, a bakery offering sweet and savory hand pies, will be celebrating its grand opening on July 27 located at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Archeologists find prehistoric footprints in Utah’s West Desert

UTAH’S WEST DESERT, Utah — Archeologists working for the Air Force at the Utah Test and Training Range found almost 100 prehistoric human footprints dating back thousands of years in the West Desert. Cultural Resource Manager for Hill Air Force Base Anya Kitterman told KSL TV‘s Andrew Adams...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Visit These 3 Utah Public Gardens

Formality enjoys a surprising twist in Red Butte’s Ruth P. Eccles Herb Garden, where loose curves—rather than traditional diamonds and squares—shape a boxwood parterre woven through lush beds of fragrant herbs and edible flowers. This inspiring space is just one corner of Red Butte’s 21 acres of gardens in the heart of Salt Lake City. Red Butte and these two other fresh public gardens offer respite worth savoring in any season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Top 5 ways Fieldstone stands out

(Good Things Utah) Here in Utah, there are a wide variety of builders to choose from. Several factors can affect a home buyer’s decision on which they choose — often factors like cost, style, and space can make all the difference for prospective homeowners. Fieldstone Homes knows better...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

The Dough Miner in Salt Lake City opens

Salt Lake City — The Dough Miner opened its first kitchen and welcomes friends, neighbors, locals, and visitors to their Salt Lake location to try their unique and famous pasties (pronounced “pass-tees”). “We are so excited to bring pasties back to Salt Lake City!” says Ken Roderman...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Where to find the best taco in Utah

Recently recognized for the best taco in Utah, Whimpy and Fritz, is a local hit. Co-owner, Lefty Montoya, joined us in the GTU kitchen to show us what their smoked carnitas is all about. Ingredients:. Cilantro. onion. pickled red onion. smoked chipotle red sauce. cotija cheese. flash smoked slow-cooked carnitas.
UTAH STATE
QSR magazine

Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens First Location Outside of Nevada

Pinkbox Doughnuts, the Las Vegas founded doughnut brand known for its one-of-a-kind menu of 70+ rotating doughnuts, announces the grand opening of its first out-of-state location in St. George, Utah. Pinkbox St. George will begin welcoming customers Saturday, August 13th with the new location showcasing a unique Utah-themed doughnut in addition to its full lineup of tasty treats, its collection of branded merchandise, and its signature, whimsical décor throughout the shop of pink drips on the walls, 3-dimensional sprinkles, and pink floor stripes. The 2,700 square foot St. George location includes a drive-thru and a patio, complete with a doughnut table and oversized Instagram-able pink doughnut statue with sprinkles in front.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Raising Cane’s helps us celebrate National Chicken Finger Day

Now this is a delicious holiday – Happy National Chicken Finger Day! We invited Raising Cane’s on the show to talk about the holiday the chicken restaurant founded ten years ago. There are currently five Cane’s locations in the Salt Lake City area. The first Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Salt Lake City area opened in 2021 in South Jordan. The newest location in Midvale is coming soon!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy