Eaton County, MI

Eaton County residents to vote on 911 emergency dispatch services millage

By WKAR Public Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaton County residents will find a proposal on their Aug. 2 primary ballot to continue funding 911 Emergency Telephone and Central Dispatch Services in the area. Kelley Cunningham, the head of the department, says the proposed millage is a renewal...

Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Stivers received free pavilion rental from Ingham County Parks

TUESDAY, July 26 — Ingham County Commissioner Emily Stivers accepted special treatment from the county Parks Department, which waived an $82 fee to rent her a shelter last September for her son's birthday party, emails examined by City Pulse show. The Parks Department director, Tim Morgan, was aware that...
lansingcitypulse.com

A Blow for Lansing Township

As previously noted in this space, we’re big fans of writing the final chapter in the history of Lansing Township via annexation by the city of Lansing. Now comes a group of more than 100 township residents from the Groesbeck neighborhood who are formally asking to become the newest residents of the capital city. Maybe they’re concerned about the township’s looming fiscal crisis. Perhaps they just like the idea of enjoying reliable city services and don’t mind paying more taxes to receive them. It’s all but inevitable that township residents will soon be paying more taxes anyway to bail out the beleaguered municipality after a series of costly financial blunders. If the annexation is successful, the township will lose about 20% of its tax base, a devastating blow that would push the township one step closer to insolvency. On the downside, the new city residents would bring with them millions of dollars in special assessments that the township recently imposed to help alleviate its debt crisis. This is likely to make the annexation proposal less attractive to voters, since Lansing already has higher taxes than the township. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has an answer for that. He estimates the city would gain roughly $1 million annually in new tax revenues, which he believes can be used to retire the township debt that the new residents would bring with them over a period of four or five years. This just might be enough to seal the deal in favor of annexation. We wholeheartedly support the initiative and encourage residents in the remaining Lansing Township “islands” to throw in for Lansing citizenship as well, which hopefully will hasten the township’s long overdue demise.
LANSING, MI
Eaton County, MI
Eaton County, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

6-week closure coming road near I-94 interchange in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road will close for aSeymour Road between Elm Road and the temporary ramp from w estbound I-94 The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Seymour Road between Elm Road and the temporary ramp from westbound I-94 at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 28. Work to rebuild the road is expecte.d to be complete by 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Activists unhappy with the City of Lansing’s spending plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Policing is not the answer. We need more community-driven things, for us, by us,” said Carrington Kelsey, Black Lives Matter Lansing. That’s the message activists delivered to the Lansing City Council as it prepared to approve millions of dollars in spending from the “American Rescue Plan.” Black Lives Matter is criticizing the city for how it’s distributing the money.
LANSING, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Attorney General Nessel Announces Appointment of Monroe and Hillsdale County Public Administrators – By Attorney General Dana Nessel

LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced the appointments of Brittany Braunlich as the Monroe County Public Administrator and John Lovinger as the Hillsdale County Public Administrator. Braunlich, a resident of La Salle, is a Monroe County native and graduate of Michigan State University and Thomas M. Cooley...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 ramp in Lansing blocked by 45,000 pounds of steel from overturned semi

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 45,000 pounds of steel blocked an exit ramp to US-127 on Tuesday. Authorities said it would take hours to clear the obstruction. Emergency crews were sent to US-127 in the early afternoon Tuesday on reports of an overturned semitruck on the exit ramp. On the scene, emergency responders found the truck was turned on its side, spilling the 45,000 pounds of steel it had been hauling.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Governor Whitmer signs anti-gun-crime directive in Kalamazoo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Tuesday aimed at reducing gun violence and crime with money from the federal government. Before signing the order, Governor Whitmer held a roundtable discussion at the Kalamazoo Promise offices in downtown Kalamazoo. Participants included members of law enforcement, the medical community, faith leaders, students, hunters, and people who were personally affected by gun violence.
KALAMAZOO, MI

