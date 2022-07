Asymptote pondered Sayaka Murata’s Life Ceremony. The NYPL is hosting an event with Rumaan Alam, Threa Almontaser, and Emily St. John Mandel early next month. At Full Stop, thoughts on The Love Parade by Sergio Pitol. Debutiful talked writing with Isaac Fitzgerald. Catapult published writing advice from Chaya Bhuvaneswar.

