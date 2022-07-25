ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glennie, MI

Northern Michigan man charged for murder of 2-year-old

By Scott Nunn
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA northern Michigan man was charged with felony murder on July...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

ALPENA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Glennie man has been charged in connection with a dead 2-year-old that was brought into MyMichigan Hospital on Friday, according to the Michigan State Police Alpena Post. Aaron Trout, 31, has been charged with one count of homicide-felony murder, for the death of the child.
