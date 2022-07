FALL RIVER, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday after they said he beat and seriously injured his girlfriend. Officials said the 36-year-old man from Fall River had been released from jail just days before the incident after serving a sentence. Emergency crews were called to a residence in Fall River just after 5:40 a.m. Sunday for a report that a 42-year-old woman was conscious but having a hard time breathing.

