NHL forward Bobby Ryan is thanking fans for their support after his arrest Monday at the Nashville, Tennessee, airport on public intoxication charges. Ryan has publicly acknowledged that he has dealt with alcohol addiction. He entered the NHL's assistance program in November 2019. He returned later that year -- scoring a hat trick in his first game back -- and at the end of the campaign was awarded the Masterton Trophy. It honors perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game of hockey.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO