There's a distinct wrestling vibe in Nashville this week, and it spilled over into the Tennessee Titans' training camp on Thursday. WWE is hosting SummerSlam on Saturday, and on Sunday, pro wrestling legend Ric "The Nature Boy" Flair will perform in the ring for the last time on an independent show. Before that milestone event, Flair, 73, took time to stop by the Titans' practice and speak to the players at the invitation of coach Mike Vrabel, according to ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport. Flair walked onto the field after practice as the team played his theme music and shared who his favorite NFL player is, and said Vrabel could have had a career in wrestling.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO