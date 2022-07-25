Don’t fall for odd tricks, myths on how to make your AC run more efficiently. Here’s why

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes helps to install an air conditioning unit into into Lanell Hayward HarrisÕ southeast Fort Worth home on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

For many, air conditioning is nearly as essential as water during hot Texas summers when temperatures cross triple digits nearly every day.

Fort Worth has had a exceptionally hot July, with temperatures remaining well above 100 degrees. The constant heat is due to a ridge of high pressure that has impacted the central part of the United States since June.

A viral photo made the rounds across social media earlier this month of a homeowner placing an umbrella over an air conditioning unit hoping to make it more efficient.

The Star-Telegram spoke with J.D. Webb, owner and president of Webb Air Heating and Cooling in Fort Worth, to find out if the umbrella trick works and to discuss other myths we have about how to make our AC units work more efficiently:

Is putting an umbrella over your AC unit really help?

Having the AC unit in the shade can definitely help it operate more efficiently, just don’t do it with an umbrella, Webb said.

When the sun is beating down during the day, the metal on the unit absorbs the heat faster. Having the unit in a shady area can help cool down the the AC unit — in turn making it more efficient.

Placing a tent or umbrella over the top of the unit only keeps the heat generated from the unit from dissipating, Webb said. The hot air could be sucked back into the unit causing it to run less efficiently.

“The ‘Mary Poppins’ idea probably would not be very successful,” Webb said. “But having your unit in a shady area or a wall built that blocks the sun late in the day, definitely can help your unit.”

Will changing the air filters on your AC unit help?

Yes, replacing a dirty filter will help the system work better, Webb said.

One of the keys to air conditioning is airflow through the system. Having a dirty or clogged filter will impact the flow. If not enough air goes across the evaporator coil it can freeze up into a giant block of ice.

Keeping the filters clean or changing to another clean filter will make a noticeable difference, Webb said.

Will blocking or closing your AC unit vents help save money?

No, closing AC unit vents does not help save on energy, Webb said.

An HVAC unit is designed to move a certain amount of air across and through the system, to create “air changes” in the house. When the air is blocked off it makes the system run less efficiently.

If the outside compressor is running and one or two or all of the vents are closed, the unit still pulls in air into the house — meaning the unit is running and not saving on energy, Webb said.

Do condensation tablets for AC units help?

Condensation tablets have nothing to do with making the AC unit work more efficiently, they have another purpose.

Condensation tablets are used to treat water that collects in the drain pan and goes down the drain line to prevent algae or bacteria growth, which could clog the drain, Webb said. When water is condensed on the evaporator coil, water trickles down and goes into a drain pan and out the condensate line.

That’s where bacteria and algae can grow from the evaporator coil, which can cause clogs and water damage, Webb said. The only thing a condensation tablets does is treat the impurities in the condensate drainage system.

Should you spray your AC unit with water to keep it clean?

Yes and no, but more often that not it needs to be done by a professional HVAC technician.

At least once a year, the outdoor condenser coil, which has little aluminum fins on it, need to be cleaned of grass, yard clippings or other debris, Webb said. The unit needs to be clean to ensure proper airflow in the unit otherwise it can overheat.

Webb said he has seen people take a sprinkler and point it in the direction of the AC unit to pepper it with water, which can temporarily help the unit cool off, but it’s not a good long-term solution. The unit also needs to be turned off when being sprayed with water, as it can be an electrocution hazard.

This is a service that needs to be done, but preferably by a professional technician, Webb said.

Tips on keeping your AC in top shape.

Every AC tip or trick people see online might not always be legit, here Webb shares a few of his own tips: