ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Don’t fall for odd tricks, myths on how to make your AC run more efficiently. Here’s why

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2662gm_0gsPGn7V00
Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes helps to install an air conditioning unit into into Lanell Hayward HarrisÕ southeast Fort Worth home on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

For many, air conditioning is nearly as essential as water during hot Texas summers when temperatures cross triple digits nearly every day.

Fort Worth has had a exceptionally hot July, with temperatures remaining well above 100 degrees. The constant heat is due to a ridge of high pressure that has impacted the central part of the United States since June.

A viral photo made the rounds across social media earlier this month of a homeowner placing an umbrella over an air conditioning unit hoping to make it more efficient.

The Star-Telegram spoke with J.D. Webb, owner and president of Webb Air Heating and Cooling in Fort Worth, to find out if the umbrella trick works and to discuss other myths we have about how to make our AC units work more efficiently:

Is putting an umbrella over your AC unit really help?

Having the AC unit in the shade can definitely help it operate more efficiently, just don’t do it with an umbrella, Webb said.

When the sun is beating down during the day, the metal on the unit absorbs the heat faster. Having the unit in a shady area can help cool down the the AC unit — in turn making it more efficient.

Placing a tent or umbrella over the top of the unit only keeps the heat generated from the unit from dissipating, Webb said. The hot air could be sucked back into the unit causing it to run less efficiently.

“The ‘Mary Poppins’ idea probably would not be very successful,” Webb said. “But having your unit in a shady area or a wall built that blocks the sun late in the day, definitely can help your unit.”

Will changing the air filters on your AC unit help?

Yes, replacing a dirty filter will help the system work better, Webb said.

One of the keys to air conditioning is airflow through the system. Having a dirty or clogged filter will impact the flow. If not enough air goes across the evaporator coil it can freeze up into a giant block of ice.

Keeping the filters clean or changing to another clean filter will make a noticeable difference, Webb said.

Will blocking or closing your AC unit vents help save money?

No, closing AC unit vents does not help save on energy, Webb said.

An HVAC unit is designed to move a certain amount of air across and through the system, to create “air changes” in the house. When the air is blocked off it makes the system run less efficiently.

If the outside compressor is running and one or two or all of the vents are closed, the unit still pulls in air into the house — meaning the unit is running and not saving on energy, Webb said.

Do condensation tablets for AC units help?

Condensation tablets have nothing to do with making the AC unit work more efficiently, they have another purpose.

Condensation tablets are used to treat water that collects in the drain pan and goes down the drain line to prevent algae or bacteria growth, which could clog the drain, Webb said. When water is condensed on the evaporator coil, water trickles down and goes into a drain pan and out the condensate line.

That’s where bacteria and algae can grow from the evaporator coil, which can cause clogs and water damage, Webb said. The only thing a condensation tablets does is treat the impurities in the condensate drainage system.

Should you spray your AC unit with water to keep it clean?

Yes and no, but more often that not it needs to be done by a professional HVAC technician.

At least once a year, the outdoor condenser coil, which has little aluminum fins on it, need to be cleaned of grass, yard clippings or other debris, Webb said. The unit needs to be clean to ensure proper airflow in the unit otherwise it can overheat.

Webb said he has seen people take a sprinkler and point it in the direction of the AC unit to pepper it with water, which can temporarily help the unit cool off, but it’s not a good long-term solution. The unit also needs to be turned off when being sprayed with water, as it can be an electrocution hazard.

This is a service that needs to be done, but preferably by a professional technician, Webb said.

Tips on keeping your AC in top shape.

Every AC tip or trick people see online might not always be legit, here Webb shares a few of his own tips:

  • Relationship — Building a relationship with a contractor that you can trust is important, as they can service the AC unit every year. Just like a car that needs its oil changed regularly, the AC unit needs attention too.
  • Temperature check — Turning the thermostat down to 60 degrees or lower does not help the unit create colder air, in reality, it increases run time which can cause the unit to freeze up.
  • Thermostat — Most thermostats have a fan setting which either says “on” or “auto”. Make sure the fan is in the auto position, because the “on” setting can cause humidity in the unit to increase, rather than decreasing and cooling.
  • Unit size — When buying a new unit make sure to buy the appropriate size for your home. A bigger AC unit doesn’t always mean better, as it can cause higher bills.
  • Professional — If you don’t know what you’re doing when it comes to an AC unit, it’s best to let a professional take a look before you damage yourself or the unit.
  • Replacement — Replacing an AC unit in the between October and April can help save money on installation and cost.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Closing Early Due to Heat

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will now close at 3 p.m. until further notice due to the extreme heat, the City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday. The hours are being shortened to avoid the afternoon heat. The last admission to the garden will be at 2 p.m. and the last photography passes will be sold at 1 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas Observer

The Lost Cajun, Which Sued to Halt Minority Preference for COVID Funds, Has Closed

A restaurant in Keller didn't agree with how the Small Business Association (SBA) was distributing more than $28 billion from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund during the pandemic. So, the owners sought a temporary restraining order, ultimately terminating funding to businesses that were considered socially or economically disadvantaged. As first reported...
KELLER, TX
mysweetcharity.com

A Gentle Reminder: It’s Time To Soak Up Area Water Restrictions

In addition to North Texas temperatures testing the resilience of the grid, the lack of rain has resulted in the drought of 2022. While some have sacrificed their lawns to save on their water bills, others have been the victims of brush fires destroying their homes and property like Monday’s Balch Springs scorched earth episode.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Conditioning Units#Air Compressor#Central Air Conditioning#Cool Air#Ac#Webb Air Heating
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Offers Unbeatable Style and Savings During Tax-Free Weekend, Aug. 5 – 7

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites shoppers to find fashionable style savings on must-haves from top outlet brand names and designer stores during Tax-Free Weekend on Aug. 5 – 7. For one weekend only, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth will offer families savings on Texas sales taxes for all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

Tim Love’s New Italian Restaurant Is His Most Intimate Fort Worth Spot Yet — Inside Caterina’s, Where Cellphones Are Banned and Jackets Required

Tim Love's new classic Italian, Caterina's Ristorante, is all about the analog experience. Photo by Courtney Dabney. Chef Tim Love seems to be everywhere you look. Love is the Energizer Bunny of the restaurant world, with spots spanning from Fort Worth to Knoxville, Tennessee, ranging from burgers to a swank new Italian gem. That would be his latest Fort Worth restaurant called Caterina’s Ristorante, which is set to open in Mule Alley this Wednesday, July 27th.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
AOL Corp

‘There was nothing we could do’: Horrified neighbors watch homes burn in Tarrant County

The morning after fire rapidly tore through a Rendon neighborhood and destroyed three homes in south Tarrant County, smoke still rose from piles of marled debris. Unrecognizable metal structures rose up from ruins. Charred clothes and CDs were piled near a burned electrical pole. Look close enough and you’ll see a charred riding lawn mower, the remnants of a shed and a few water bottles strewn about.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fwtx.com

Jacket Required: Inside Tim Love’s Latest Italian Joint, Caterina’s

Steven Magee, a writer and expert on human health, once said, “The key to being prolific is to take the routes that few have traveled.”. In the local restaurant industry, few have taken more chances — pulling the trigger on outside-the-box, road-less-traveled concepts — than the person who might be Fort Worth’s most prolific and recognizable chef, Tim Love.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
542
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy