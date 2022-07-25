Suspect in custody after Dallas Love Field Airport shooting

A woman is in custody after police say she fired a gun at Dallas Love Field Monday morning.

The latest: The woman, identified by police as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off near the Southwest ticketing counter at Love Field around 11am, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference.

After going to the women's bathroom she emerged wearing what appeared to be a hoodie and started firing into the ticket counter area with a handgun, per police.

An officer shot and hit her "lower extremities," and the suspect was then taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital for treatment and remains under police custody, according to Garcia.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

State of play: The shooting quickly led to a nightmare for travelers and airport officials.

A ground stop was issued, and flights that were preparing to land were diverted to other airports.

Flights that had already boarded and were preparing for takeoff were instructed to stay put.

Threat level: Hundreds of people, including airline employees and airport staff, were told to evacuate the airport so law enforcement could conduct a security sweep.

Once the building was deemed safe, TSA screened everyone before letting them inside the airport.

Dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed.

What we're watching: Authorities haven't yet provided details on the possible motive or who dropped the suspect off at Love Field.

The FBI is now helping with the investigation.

Flashback: It could have been worse.