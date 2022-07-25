ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Suspect in custody after Dallas Love Field Airport shooting

By Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 2 days ago

A woman is in custody after police say she fired a gun at Dallas Love Field Monday morning.

The latest: The woman, identified by police as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off near the Southwest ticketing counter at Love Field around 11am, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference.

  • After going to the women's bathroom she emerged wearing what appeared to be a hoodie and started firing into the ticket counter area with a handgun, per police.
  • An officer shot and hit her "lower extremities," and the suspect was then taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital for treatment and remains under police custody, according to Garcia.
  • No one else was hurt during the incident.

State of play: The shooting quickly led to a nightmare for travelers and airport officials.

  • A ground stop was issued, and flights that were preparing to land were diverted to other airports.
  • Flights that had already boarded and were preparing for takeoff were instructed to stay put.

Threat level: Hundreds of people, including airline employees and airport staff, were told to evacuate the airport so law enforcement could conduct a security sweep.

  • Once the building was deemed safe, TSA screened everyone before letting them inside the airport.
  • Dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed.

What we're watching: Authorities haven't yet provided details on the possible motive or who dropped the suspect off at Love Field.

  • The FBI is now helping with the investigation.

Flashback: It could have been worse.

  • In 2013, a man walked up to a security checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport, fatally shooting a TSA officer and injuring three other people.
  • LAX travelers had to be evacuated and re-screened then too. Over 167,000 people were affected by cancellations, delays or diversions to other airports because of the shooting.
  • The man is now serving a life sentence .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters and entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said. “At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” Garcia said. An officer nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Shoots Man Who Pulled Gun During Arrest Attempt: Dallas Police

Dallas police are investigating after an officer shot a man they say pulled a gun during an arrest attempt in Northeast Dallas. It happened at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a gas station in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road near I-635. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said officers saw...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Why previous charges against accused Dallas Love Field shooter were dropped or dismissed

 DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Legal experts say the FBI will not only investigate how Portia Odufuwa obtained the gun she's accused of firing inside the Dallas Love Field terminal, but also, her criminal history.In April 2019, Wylie police arrested her for trying to rob a bank.The police report said Odufuwa handed a bank teller a note demanding $10,000 in cash or else she'd blow up the city.The note said she needed money to bury her father and included a reference to singer Chris Brown.Police found no gun or bomb.The report said she told the teller to call police, then walked out...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 Dallas police officers suffer heat exhaustion after physical altercation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Dallas police officers were treated for heat exhaustion on Tuesday.It happened as Dallas police were called on for assistance at an incident at 4730 Farimont Street. Officers were struggling/fighting a suspect, according to police. When the additional officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. As a result of the physical altercation and the heat outside, two officers suffered heat exhaustion. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the location and one officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other officer was treated at the scene and released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport raises more security questions

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Monday's incident at Dallas Love Field Airport raises questions about whether TSA security checkpoints should be placed at the front entrance of all airports. Putting a metal detector at the entrance, would only create crowds of people outside that would be just as at risk as those here inside the public ticketing and baggage claim areas, according to an expert.But there are ways you can make your trip to the airport safer. Ortia Watson passed through the terminal at Love Field to board a flight with a different frame of mind Tuesday after the violent episode that played out...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested

Lancaster (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police officer has been arrested in Lancaster for threatening another man with an assault rifle. Lancaster Police say Officer John Rozell got into a heated argument with another man about 2:30 Saturday morning. Rozell reportedly went to his car, brought out an AR-15, and was approaching the other man with it when he was arrested. Rozell has been a Dallas Police officer for nine years. He is now on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.
LANCASTER, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

O'Rourke says, "We can protect the Second Amendment while protecting Texans from gun violence".

This week's most notable shooting incident thus far in Texas was on Monday when a woman with a long history of having, "previously faced charges including arson, robbery, criminal trespass and false reporting — all filed in cities across North Texas over the past several years", was shot by police after she pulled out a gun at the Dallas Love Field airport, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times, Dallas police said. No one else was injured.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
KTEN.com

Wildfire engulfs suburban Dallas homes

(CNN) — What started as a grass fire in suburban Dallas turned into a devastating blaze, torching 10 to 20 acres and damaging more than two dozen homes, officials said. The fire ripped through a neighborhood of Balch Springs Monday, after someone mowed an area of tall grass or brush, known as "brush hogging."
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Clay Jenkins Stricken With COVID

(WBAP/KLIF) — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has tested positive for COVID-19. Jenkins made the announcement on Twitter, Thursday night, saying the positive test was the result of daily personal testing. According to the Dallas County Judge, he is asymptomatic and will work remotely as he isolates at home.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CW33

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, ranked by US News

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26. The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8. Ascension Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Dallas

Activists delay clearing of homeless encampments in South Dallas

Activists delayed the city's planned clearing of a homeless encampment under Interstate 45 in South Dallas on Friday, a week after delaying the closure of another encampment.Some of the activists were armed.Why it matters: The City of Dallas has received nearly 700 calls in the past month about homeless encampments scattered throughout the city. Reducing homelessness is among the top priorities for city manager T.C. Broadnax, who is still on the job after recent complaints from council members about his performance on a broad range of issues.What happened: About 40 people gathered outside an encampment Friday morning at Coombs Street...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Love Field Airport#Dallas Police#Tsa#Fbi
Axios Dallas

How wildfires get their names

Roughly 600,000 acres have burned in Texas in 2022 so far — and we couldn't help but wonder how some of the biggest blazes end up with their own names. Driving the news: Last week, firefighters worked over a dozen wildfires across the state. Many of them are still burning.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Dallas-area woman's miscarriage complicated after Texas abortion ban

A 35-year-old woman from the Dallas area had two miscarriages within a year and had a vastly different experience after the state's abortion ban went into effect last fall. She shared her story with the New York Times, which detailed the ordeal on "The Daily" podcast.Why it matters: Restrictive abortion laws may be scaring doctors away from performing procedures for anyone experiencing a miscarriage. There's little difference between those procedures and the methods used to perform abortions, blurring the lines for doctors who may fear legal reprisal. What happened: The North Texas woman and her husband were overjoyed when she...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios Dallas

Dallas' historic Forest Theater gets a second act

The Forest Theater, where artists like Prince, The Roots, Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu once performed, has sat dormant for over a decade — but that's about to change. Driving the news: Local organization Forest Forward plans to revive the historic venue as an entertainment and learning space with restoration and expansion starting in early 2023, Elizabeth Wattley, the organization's president and CEO, tells Axios.The space could be ready by December 2024.Details: The Forest's next act will feature a concert hall, rooftop deck and a creative lab with a black box theater, recording studio and a sensory immersion room.Wattley says...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Collin County ranks healthiest in Texas

Collin County is the healthiest county in the state, according to a new report from the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute, which ranks the health of nearly every county in the country. Why it matters: North Texas' suburbs fared better than their urban counterparts. The highest-ranking counties are also...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Axios Dallas

Two Black developers hope to fix Dallas' affordable housing problem

Two Black real estate developers from Dallas will be part of a $40 million grant initiative designed to bring diversity to the region's booming real estate market while creating more affordable housing.Why it matters: Real estate developers of color make up less than 5% of the roughly $175 billion U.S. housing development market, per a statement from Wells Fargo, one of the banks funding the new program called Growing Diverse Housing Developers.How it works: GDHD is a free four-year project that will help 39 developers grow their businesses and overcome systemic barriers created by generations of racism and disinvestment.Seven real...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Celebrating Oak Cliff's French ties on Bastille Day

Oak Cliff was once part of a short-lived French colony whose influence remains in Dallas. Driving the news: Today is Bastille Day, which celebrates the 1789 storming of a military fortress in an uprising that helped fuel the French Revolution. Bishop Arts District will host its annual Bastille on Bishop...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
127
Followers
181
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy