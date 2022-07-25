ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Pamplin Media to livestream Oregon gubernatorial debate

By Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhfKF_0gsPGQlg00 Candidates Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek will field questions at an ONPA event Friday, July 29.

The three leading hopefuls in the race to become Oregon's next governor will appear live at a forum Friday, July 29, moderated by Pamplin Media Group President Mark Garber.

Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson are all scheduled to debate starting at 2 p.m. Friday in Welches.

The forum is hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association . Questions will come from editors of newspapers across Oregon, including those of Pamplin Media Group, the state's largest community newspaper company.

The debate will be livestreamed on Pamplin Media Group's website, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Welches, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Election State#Onpa#Republican#Democratic#Pamplin Media Group
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
270
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy