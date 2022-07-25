Florida man arrested while trying to warn Space Force about battle between aliens and dragons

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man has been arrested after stealing a car in an attempt to access Patrick Space Force Base.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Corey Johnson, 29, stole a truck in Riviera Beach before heading north to the base three days later.

While trying to get into Patrick Space Force Base, Johnson claimed the President told him, through his mind, that he needed to steal the truck to warn government officials about U.S. aliens fighting Chinese dragons.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail. He has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The Patrick Space Force Base is located between Satellite Beach and Cocoa Beach in Brevard County, roughly 18 miles from hte Kennedy Space Center. It is home to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Space Launch Delta 45 .