You can cool down at the Burien Community Center starting Tuesday

With high temps expected to be in the 90s this week, the City of Burien on Monday announced that it will open the Burien Community Center to operate as a cooling center from Tuesday through Thursday.

Find bus routes to Burien city facilities on King County Metro website. Buses are air conditioned and fare will be waived for people traveling to cooling centers.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 26,1–7 p.m.; Wednesday–Thursday, July 27–28, 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26,1–7 p.m.; Wednesday–Thursday, July 27–28, 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

There is space for 35 people.

Pets are welcome!

Sprinklers will be on at Chelsea Park Tuesday–Wednesday, 3–5 p.m.

You can find other cooling centers on the King County Emergency Management blog. Find other heat safety information, including ways to keep you, your family, and your pets cool.

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW: