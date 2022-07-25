ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

You can cool down at the Burien Community Center starting Tuesday

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YT3l_0gsPDYw700

With high temps expected to be in the 90s this week, the City of Burien on Monday announced that it will open the Burien Community Center to operate as a cooling center from Tuesday through Thursday.

Find bus routes to Burien city facilities on King County Metro website. Buses are air conditioned and fare will be waived for people traveling to cooling centers.

  • WHEN: Tuesday, July 26,1–7 p.m.; Wednesday–Thursday, July 27–28, 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m.
  • WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

There is space for 35 people.

Pets are welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJVHK_0gsPDYw700

Sprinklers will be on at Chelsea Park Tuesday–Wednesday, 3–5 p.m.

You can find other cooling centers on the King County Emergency Management blog. Find other heat safety information, including ways to keep you, your family, and your pets cool.

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpug1170.com

Smokey Point rest area closed again due to homeless campers

ARLINGTON, Wash. – If you’re driving to Seattle soon, you might want to empty the tank before you hit the road. KOMO reports the Smokey Point rest area on I-5 is temporarily closed due to a high number of homeless campers in the area. Officials are working on...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Council demands credit for creating a gun program that already exists

The King County Council is celebrating new legislation establishing a gun return program that council members pretend will save lives. But the program already exists. It was little more than an exercise in anti-gun performative activism and is the epitome of government waste: taxpayers just spent money funding political grandstanding.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Renton's Gene Coulon swimming beach closed for high bacteria concentrations

RENTON, Wash. — A beach in Renton is closed indefinitely due to high bacteria concentrations. The city of Renton is shutting down Gene Coulon's swimming beach as of Wednesday. King County recommends people and pets avoid swimming at the beach, drinking lake water or engaging in other water-contact activities.
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
City
Burien, WA
Burien, WA
Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several beaches in King County closed due to high bacteria

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several beaches in King County have been shut down after recent water quality tests came back with high bacteria levels. County health officials have closed Gene Coulon, Green Lake-East Beach, Hidden Lake, Juanita Beach, Meydenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach. King County measures bacteria concentrations...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Fire Near Downtown Seattle Camp

A late night fire blaze near a downtown Seattle camp. No injuries were reported during the Friday night blaze that occurred at the intersection of Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue shortly after 10 at night. The Seattle Fire Department is still searching for what ignited the blaze and for people to interview who may have information. A single tent burned with report of damage also to a nearby electrical box.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Chelsea#King County Metro#Urban Construction#Burien Space
washingtonbeerblog.com

Now open, the new Bellevue Brewing Spring District brewpub

It was a plan hatched a many years ago by Bellevue Brewing’s founder, John Robertson. Sadly, we lost John in 2017 and he is not here to see this day, but the new Bellevue Brewing brewpub at The Spring District is now open for business. John would be proud. It is gorgeous.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Associated Press

Heat wave: Authorities warn about open windows and kids

SEATTLE (AP) — While her teenage stepson watched her young kids in her living room earlier this month, Chelsea Nelson took a short break in her adjacent bedroom. Then she heard a loud bang. She came out and saw her stepson “with terror in his face.” Her kids - 2-year-old Jamari and 5-year-old Aliviah – had climbed their couch, pushed through an open window, and fallen from their third-story apartment. She rushed to the balcony, saw them below and ran out of her apartment. “It was almost like a nightmare, you know, where those staircases just feel like they’re never ending,” Nelson said. She found her daughter knocked unconscious and bloodied. Her son was knocked out too, but woke up crying soon after she got to them.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Everett firefighter candidate learns she has cancer two weeks after job offer

EVERETT, Wash. — Gina Anderson had finally accomplished her dreams when two separate fire departments offered her a job recently. Two weeks later, she found out she had cancer. The Everett Fire Department said it interviewed Anderson and more than 30 others two months ago before offering her a...
KIRO 7 Seattle

How to stay cool if you don’t have AC or can’t open windows

SEATTLE — With a heat wave happening this week in most of Washington, people are looking for ways to keep cool. Like many, if you don’t have air conditioning, it may feel like an oven inside. Top that with not being able to open your windows and you’re looking at miserable conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
KOMO News

Avoid an air-conditioning shutdown during this Western Washington heat wave

As summers have gotten hotter in the Pacific Northwest, many of us have invested in some type of air conditioning to stay cool, whether it be a portable unit or a more permanent one. The Seattle metro ranks number 1 in the share of households without air conditioning. Researchers at...
Chronicle

WSDOT Crew Helps Pull Person From Puget Sound in Pierce County

A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Foolish Seattle Council wants women seeking abortions to be a ‘protected class’

The Seattle City Council is ready to pretend women seeking abortions must be a protected class. This is foolish virtue signaling at its most transparent. Socialist councilmember Tammy Morales and far-left progressive councilmember Lisa Herbold will introduce legislation that turns women seeking abortion (or women who have had an abortion) into a protected class.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alert level for impending heat wave changes again; plus, where to cool off

As hot weather approaches, the National Weather Service has changed the alert level again. Now it’s an Excessive Heat Warning, in effect from noon Tuesday to 4 pm Friday, and temperatures in the upper 90s are possible. (“Warning” is the highest alert level, compared to “watch” or “advisory,” both of which were issued earlier.) The city has sent out a list of where you can go to cool off if you need to. For West Seattle, the Senior Center (California/Oregon) is air-conditioned and will be open weekdays 8:30 am-4:30 pm; the Delridge and High Point branches of the Seattle Public Library both are fully air-conditioned – both are open 1 pm-8 pm Tuesday, 11 am-6 pm Wednesday and Thursday, while Delridge is closed Friday but High Point is open 11 am-6 pm. Got a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or other facility that will be air conditioned and open for public use? Let us know and we’ll add it to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
SEATTLE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Seattle to be sanctuary for abortion providers, patients

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council voted Tuesday to make the city a sanctuary for abortion providers and patients, meaning Seattle police will not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion bans in other states. The bill, which Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduced at a news conference the...
SEATTLE, WA
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy