Some places in Maine are wishing the Pied Piper was real. Last fall, thankfully I didn't have a rat problem as other people did in a lot of places, but the mice were insane. I think between September and November, we killed something like 40+ mice in our garage. To the point where I wasn't sure if I should be mad about it, or sad about it. I don't like killing anything, but I also have to live in my house.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO