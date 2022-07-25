ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Roquan Smith: Holding out of training camp

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith doesn't plan to participate in training camp when veterans report Tuesday due to discontent with his contract situation, Ian Rapoport of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

Chicago Sports Nation

What will it take to keep Roquan in Chicago?

The Chicago Bears defense is on the verge of reclaiming its identity. One bright spot of the 2022 offseason has been the overhaul of the secondary. Despite saying goodbye to Khalil Mack, the Bears have young depth on the edge. However, the Monsters of the Midway resurgence hinges on the linebacker position. Specifically, the focus falls on Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Chicago Bears Twitter follows for training camp 2022

Chicago Bears training camp is officially upon us as players report to Halas Hall on Tuesday with practices officially beginning on Wednesday. There are already a number of storylines coming out of Lake Forest this week and more are well on the way. Linebacker Roquan Smith’s possible holdout and defensive end Robert Quinn’s status will be top-of-mind for fans heading into camp. Meanwhile, position battles and roster spot competition will ramp up when practices get underway.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Star Not Participating In Training Camp: NFL World Reacts

One of the Chicago Bears' few remaining stars reportedly won't show up to training camp. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, linebacker Roquan Smith will not participate in camp when veterans report Tuesday. The 25-year-old will become a free agent next offseason, but the Bears have not made an extension offer he'd even "remotely consider."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Opens training camp on side field

Gibson (hamstring) was spotted working out on a side field Wednesday during the first day of Washington's veteran training camp, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports. Gibson may still be nursing the hamstring injury which caused him to miss a bit of time during OTAs, an issue which coach Ron Rivera downplayed at the time. The Commanders aren't yet practicing in pads, so it's too early to raise any alarms, but Gibson's status will warrant monitoring as training camp continues. In the meantime, rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson could continue to see an uptick of first-team reps.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Sidney Jones: Begins training camp with starters

Jones worked with the first-team defense to begin training camp Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Jones stepped in last season and started 11 games for the Seahawks, finishing with 66 tackles (45 solo) and 10 pass breakups. He allowed 419 yards (5.4 YPT) and two touchdowns in coverage. Jones is the only healthy cornerback returning from last year's team because Tre Brown (knee) is on the PUP list, so he has an edge to begin the preseason. However, Artie Burns, Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen will all make cases to win the starting gig.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Lands on PUP list

The Cowboys placed Gallup (knee) on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Gallup's status for Week 1 still remains legitimately in question, so it's not much of a surprise to see him begin training camp on the PUP list. The 26-year-old wideout can come off the PUP list at any point in training camp, if deemed healthy, though the Cowboys seem unlikely to rush him back onto the field after having just locked in a five-year extension. Jalen Tolbert, James Washington (foot) and Noah Brown (hamstring) could handle added reps behind CeeDee Lamb as long as Gallup remains sidelined.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Colts' John Hurst: Signs with Colts

The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but he was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Goes on NFI list

Cleveland (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday. Cleveland will have to wait to practice with his team as camp opens. Once healthy, he should compete for a depth role on the Ravens' offensive line, if not a starting a position.
BALTIMORE, MD

