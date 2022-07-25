ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Glen Johnson Thinks Manchester City Will Do The Premier League and Champions League Double Due To Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson
 2 days ago

Former England international Glen Johnson who played for title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool has shared his opinion on how Manchester City's new big money forward Erling Haaland will get on in his first season for the club.

Johnson played for Chelsea for five years from 2003 to 2007 and played for Liverpool for six years from 2009 to 2015 so has had his fair share of tough battles against the current Premier League Champions.

Glen Johnson up against Manchester City

IMAGO / Sportimage

He played against City 18 times across his career which he stayed in England for throughout playing for West Ham United, Millwall, Portsmouth and Stoke City as well as the big boys.

On seven occasions he came out victorious against City and he managed to score only one goal against them whilst at Portsmouth.

Having retired in 2018 he will have never got the chance to come up against Haaland as that was when the Norwegian was just starting to come through on the bigger stage.

Due to how he thinks Haaland will do this season he may be grateful he never had the chance to face him.

Johnson, speaking to Genting Casino , said: "Haaland is an amazing signing and will bang in goals for fun so I can see him taking off there.

"He’ll really kick them onto another level. I reckon they’ll win the Champions League and the Premier League with him there."

Haaland celebrating

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It only took the former Borussia Dortmund 12 minutes to score on his debut against Bayern Munich and fans will be hoping that is one of many to come.

