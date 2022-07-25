ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Training Camp: Trevor Lawrence Embraces High Expectations

It is no secret that Trevor Lawrence has been the topic of the Jaguars offseason thus far. The 2021 first-overall pick is the key to the Jags path to contention and a big second-year leap is expected out of him this season.

In recent memory, a few prominent quarterbacks have made major strides in their second seasons. Bengals sensation Joe Burrow, Chargers standout Justin Herbert, and 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson all drastically improved their play and are now sitting as top players at the position.

These kinds of leaps serve as the base for what media pundits expect out of Lawrence heading into year two. This is no different in the eyes of coach Doug Pederson.

“That’s the goal: to make a significant jump in year two,” Pederson said. “I think building off of last year, the fact that he played the entire season, we can build off that and really expect a sky’s the limit mentality with him. He’s in the same frame of mind as well. He wants to take that next step, not only in his growth but leading this football team. Today’s day one of that, and we’re just excited to be on the grass with him and the rest of the team.”

Large expectations and offseason speculation can put a lot of pressure on a young quarterback. Despite all the noise, Lawrence is ready to continue his path to prominence, and prove to himself and the Jaguars organization that he is the player that they thought they were getting on draft night.

“Individually, personally, I want to prove that I belong here and that I’m the player I believe that I am, that the organization believes I am,” Lawrence said.

“As a team, I think we have a lot to prove. We didn’t have a great season last year, and I know the guys in this locker room are ready to prove some stuff this year. That motivation and just having this new opportunity, having a clean slate, everybody starts at the bottom, and having your chance to work your way up— that’s the special opportunity we got this year. We’ve got a good enough team to win as many games as we want to, we’ve just got to make that decision and be prepared, and we’ll have a good year.”

Lawrence knows that the direct path to team success will come from his play on the field. When asked about an area of improvement that he is focusing on, he immediately came ready with an answer.

“We talked about it in our QB room trying to get better at one thing, specifically each day, obviously you’re going to work on a lot of things, but to have one focus. I think for me, a broad focus, not getting into too much detail; turnovers, obviously I had a lot of turnovers last year," Lawrence said.

"Finding that balance of being myself and making plays, but also being smart and putting our team in the best situation to win. I think that’s important. Limiting those but not letting it change my game. I think that’s something I’ve worked this offseason, and I’ve seen improvements, so just continuing to do that.”

After one day of training camp, all eyes are on the young signal caller as he embarks on his quest to establish himself as one of the premier names at the position. If his and Pederson’s statements are any indication, they are aware of the expectations and are working tirelessly towards making them a reality, not only for the betterment of themselves, but to truly cement the Jacksonville Jaguars as a team to watch out for in the AFC.

