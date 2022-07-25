Flood Advisory issued for McCreary, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 12:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 11:13:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Owsley; Perry FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by overnight and early morning excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 210 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazard, Vicco, Buckhorn, Avawam, Toulouse, Krypton, Mosley Bend, Confluence, Lamont, Dryhill, Wooton, Chavies, Frew, Kaliopi, Dice, Gays Creek, Shoal, Diablock, Bulan and Buckhorn Lake S.P.

OWSLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO