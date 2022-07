EAA AirVenture happening July 25-31 is going to fill the sky with the best aerobatic planes daily! These airshows show a vast variety of the greatest in today's world of flight. Stay for the night show and watch the sky light up with what is deemed the best firework show in the Midwest! With thousands of aviation fans lining the flightline on the EAA Grounds, we have you covered on where to get the best view off the grounds!

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO