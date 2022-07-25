ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election signs point to primary day in Surprise

“Signs, signs, everywhere there’s signs,” was a popular rock lyric from the 1970s.

But it must seem like that is what is happening in Surprise and all across the Valley during election season.

Starting 71 days before an election, candidates are allowed to plaster city streets with signs touting their abilities to run the city, county, state or federal government in one of several positions up for grabs this summer during the Aug. 2 primary.

The signs battle the sun, wind and rain during Arizona’s monsoons to help get the names of the candidates out to the public.

That’s especially important to the lone Surprise City Council race this season. The northern District 1 has three candidates — Raymond Grim, Lew Guyn and Nick Haney — attempting to replace the outgoing Roland Winters.

All three candidates have both big and small signs across the city, not just in District 1.

Grim said the big signs set him back about $20 apiece, while the smaller ones are about $5.

The two-time candidate — he also ran in 2018 — placed 10 big signs across the city. He said he’s had good luck with the weather so far.

“All have survived,” Grim said.

Except for one. Somebody stole one of the big signs last month near Grand Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Stealing an election sign is a misdemeanor offense.

Grim, who was able to recycle signs he used in his last campaign, said he distributed about 150 small signs throughout the city.

Of those, he estimates probably half have survived.

Guyn placed more than 200 signs of variety sizes across the city.

He said wind is the primary weather issue he’s encountered with the signs.
“On the larger signs, the fasteners get hot, then a gust of wind comes along and some of the fasteners fail, and I can repair those,” Guyn said.

“The yard signs do OK normally,” Guyn said, “But they can get bent over with a gust or pulled out of the ground.”

Haney put out around 50 signs across the city of various sizes, including a series of large ones along Bell Road coming east from the Loop 303.

“They have held up fairly well in most areas but I definitely have to manage them,” Haney said. “I’m proud to say almost all of our yard signs are gone and still standing in people’s yards despite the crazy weather.”

Still promoting

Even the candidates who aren’t running against an opponent decided to throw out some signs anyway.

In District 5, which includes City Center and the Surprise Stadium area, current Councilman Jack Hastings put out nearly three dozen of the signs to remind voters who their councilman is.

“It lets people know I’m still here. I’m still working,” Hastings said. “I paid for them, and they were expensive. I was trying to get my money’s worth out of it.”

Hastings originally used the signs the first time he ran for the council in 2020. It paid off in a victory in his first stab at elective politics.

Hastings said managing the signs has “been kind of a pain” because of some of the monsoon activity the area has had. He’s had to improvise with zip ties and wires to help keep some of them together.

He estimates he’s lost about a half dozen signs because of the weather so far.

Councilman Chris Judd didn’t bother putting out as many signs in his unopposed race in the southeastern District 6.

He said he placed about four total in his neighborhood, which has made managing them much easier for him than the other candidates.

“That’s the other part running unopposed,” Judd said. “I probably would have about 200 out right now.
“And every time there is a monsoon, you have to check them all.”

Judd said he remembers doing all the work himself four years ago to place the signs, check them after storms and removing them after his election victory.

“The hard part was four years ago we had monsoon after monsoon and the signs are flattened,” Judd said.

Candidates have at least two weeks after the election to remove the signs.

