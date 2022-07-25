ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Missing Lakewood Man, 85, Found

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

An 85-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing in Lakewood has been...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

mynewsla.com

Two Men Murdered at San Pedro Park Identified

Two men who were killed at a San Pedro park in a shooting that left six other people injured were identified Wednesday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress, were killed in the shooting that occurred at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave.
CYPRESS, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead, Firefighter Injured in Lakewood Fire

A man is dead and a Los Angeles County Department firefighter was injured Thursday in a fire at a YMCA in Lakewood. Fire crews were called at 1:30 a.m. to a YMCA gymnastics center at 5835 Carson St. near Lakewood Boulevard and South Street where they found a man inside the building, according to ABC 7.
LAKEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Body found inside burning YMCA facility in Lakewood

A body has been found inside a YMCA facility in Lakewood that caught fire early Thursday morning.The fire was first reported at about 1:40 a.m.at the YMCA Gymnastics Center, which is located in a strip mall in the 4000 block of South Street, near Lakewood Boulevard. Firefighters called for a second-alarm response at 2:11 a.m."Couldn't really notice any open flame or smoke or anything at first, and once they punched a hole in the roof, that's when all of a sudden you saw a ton of smoke," witness Kim Moussette said.One firefighter was also injured during the firefight and taken...
LAKEWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 61, Reported Missing in Gardena

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 61-year-old man who was last seen in Gardena. Henry Jack Shelton was last seen at about 3 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, near Memorial Hospital of Gardena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Home Robberies, Leading Riverside Pursuit Pleads Not Guilty

A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from a law-enforcement pursuit of an Amazon delivery van connected to two home robberies in Riverside. Quintin Jamall Larks, of Las Vegas, was charged with eight felony counts — attempted murder, burglary, carjacking, evading arrest, driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of entering a non-commercial building.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Stabbed in Woodland Hills Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in middle of LA street

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. Tuesday after a witness jogging in the area found Camiar Sanayeh with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

7-Year-Old Fatally Hit By Truck, Driver Arrested

A 7-year-old boy crossing a Long Beach street with his father was hit by a pickup and killed, and the Riverside County man driving the vehicle was arrested, police said Wednesday. Gabriel Garate of Long Beach died at the scene of his injury, which occurred at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Pomona After Pursuit in Allegedly Carjacked Truck

A man was arrested on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Pomona Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in a truck he allegedly carjacked following a collision. Authorities began pursuing the man about 8:55 p.m. in Claremont as he was driving another vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday, KCAL9 reported.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Barricaded in Cerritos

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau are on the scene of a barricaded suspect situation Tuesday in Cerritos. The team was called at approximately 4 a.m. to the 12500 block of Corellian Court to assist deputies from the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station regarding a burglary suspect who is barricaded, said Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Boy, 7, fatally struck by pickup truck while walking with father in Long Beach crosswalk

A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 7-year-old boy who had been walking in a Long Beach crosswalk with his father.The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street in Long Beach. Officers arrived to find the Gabriel Garate in the roadway suffering from critical injuries and called in Long Beach Fire, which pronounced the boy dead at the scene.A preliminary investigation into the crash determined a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving westbound on 23rd Street and making a left turn to...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in 5-Year-Old Son’s Death

A man was charged Wednesday with murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub this week. Darwin Reyes, 32, is set to be arraigned Aug. 23 at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Palmdale Residence

A fire damaged a Palmdale residence early Wednesday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 38000 block of Fourth Street East about 12:40 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 40 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. According to...
PALMDALE, CA

