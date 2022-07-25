Missing Lakewood Man, 85, Found

A body has been found inside a YMCA facility in Lakewood that caught fire early Thursday morning.The fire was first reported at about 1:40 a.m.at the YMCA Gymnastics Center, which is located in a strip mall in the 4000 block of South Street, near Lakewood Boulevard. Firefighters called for a second-alarm response at 2:11 a.m."Couldn't really notice any open flame or smoke or anything at first, and once they punched a hole in the roof, that's when all of a sudden you saw a ton of smoke," witness Kim Moussette said.One firefighter was also injured during the firefight and taken...

