ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Three Suspects Sought in Jewelry Heist at Astoria Store

Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm7RH_0gsP9fGh00
Police are looking for three suspects, pictured, who allegedly stole nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Astoria earlier this month (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Astoria earlier this month.

The suspects – two men and a woman — allegedly carried out the heist while they were inside K A Jewelry, located at 30-04 Broadway, on July 12 at around 4:50 p.m., according to police.

The woman, police said, went up to the counter and used a stolen credit card to purchase about $7,000 worth of jewelry.

Video footage released by police Sunday then shows one of the men, who was in a knee scooter, reaching his hand behind the counter and grabbing a display case of rings. He can then be seen sticking the case down his pants. Police say the rings were worth around $12,000.

The trio then fled the scene with around $19,000 worth of jewelry.

The NYPD also released images of the suspects taken from inside the store.

The female suspect has black hair and was wearing a light-colored dress, a black over-the-shoulder bag and a blue mask.

The assailant in the scooter was wearing a white t-shirt with “Avengers” designs on its back. He also had a brown-colored hat, beige pants and a blue mask.

Meanwhile, the second male suspect had short dark hair and was wearing black pants as well as a gray and black colored shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Watch: Three Individuals Beat and Rob Man Exiting Astoria Bodega

A 23-year-old man was bashed in the head and robbed by a group of thieves as he exited a bodega located on 14th Street in Astoria Tuesday evening. The victim was coming out of a bodega located at 30-36 14th St. at around 9:35 p.m. on July 26 when he was attacked by three unknown individuals as he was getting on his e-bike, according to police.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Suspects Wanted For Stealing $40,000 in Cash in Series of Thefts Across Queens: NYPD

The police are looking for several suspects wanted for stealing nearly $40,000 in cash from three victims across Queens over the last two and a half months. The alleged thefts took place during three separate incidents — between May 19 and July 6 — when the suspects followed each victim into a restaurant or a medical practice, distracted them and then deftly swiped their cash—or a bag containing cash, according to police.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

New video: Suspects wanted for robbing bishop, wife at gunpoint

NEW YORK -- Police hope newly released video will help track down three suspects wanted for robbing a bishop and his wife at gunpoint during a service at their church in Brooklyn. Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.  The new images show three men wearing black clothing with their faces covered. Police say they robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife, Bishop Asia DosReis-Whitehead, of $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday in Canarsie. The suspects took off along Ramsen Avenue before getting into a white Mercedes Benz."Let the Holy Spirit arrest them,...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx teen: Search for woman, 18, not seen in over a week

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week. Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD. Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Nypd#Heist#Crime Stoppers
PIX11

Man ambushed, assaulted in Chinatown robbery, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two suspects ambushed a man walking in Chinatown early Tuesday morning, leaving him with multiple slash wounds on his back, authorities said. A 43-year-old man was walking on White Street near Broadway at around 12:35 a.m. when he was assaulted by a man and a woman, police said. The male suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
BRONX, NY
iheart.com

Brooklyn bishop robbed for $400k in jewelry (and more) during livestream

A flashy Brooklyn bishop was robbed in the middle of his livestreamed service Sunday when gun-toting crooks accosted him at the podium before fleeing with $400,000 in jewelry, cops said. Rolls-Royce-driving Bishop Lamor Whitehead last made news in May, when he tried to negotiate the surrender of an accused subway...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID man found unconscious on Bronx street

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help. The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man randomly shoved at Manhattan subway stop, nearly into train

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant shoved a straphanger to a Financial District subway platform with no provocation, nearly pushing the victim into a train that had just arrived at the station, police said Tuesday. The 40-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform for the Nos. 2 and 3 trains at the Park […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man dead after being found unconscious in Brooklyn holding cell: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man died at the hospital after he was found unconscious in a holding cell at Brooklyn Central Booking, police said Tuesday. Jamaine Smith was 50. He was found unconscious around 11:10 a.m. on Monday. CPR was performed before Smith was rushed to the hospital where he died. Smith was arrested on Saturday […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy