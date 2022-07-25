Three Suspects Sought in Jewelry Heist at Astoria Store

Police are looking for three suspects, pictured, who allegedly stole nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Astoria earlier this month (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Astoria earlier this month.

The suspects – two men and a woman — allegedly carried out the heist while they were inside K A Jewelry, located at 30-04 Broadway, on July 12 at around 4:50 p.m., according to police.

The woman, police said, went up to the counter and used a stolen credit card to purchase about $7,000 worth of jewelry.

Video footage released by police Sunday then shows one of the men, who was in a knee scooter, reaching his hand behind the counter and grabbing a display case of rings. He can then be seen sticking the case down his pants. Police say the rings were worth around $12,000.

The trio then fled the scene with around $19,000 worth of jewelry.

The NYPD also released images of the suspects taken from inside the store.

The female suspect has black hair and was wearing a light-colored dress, a black over-the-shoulder bag and a blue mask.

The assailant in the scooter was wearing a white t-shirt with “Avengers” designs on its back. He also had a brown-colored hat, beige pants and a blue mask.

Meanwhile, the second male suspect had short dark hair and was wearing black pants as well as a gray and black colored shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/