Five more lawsuits were filed against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday for alleged abuses of fans by security guards during games this year and in 2021. “Security guards cannot be permitted to act with impunity and the Los Angeles Dodgers organization must be held accountable for misconduct of their employees,” plaintiffs’ attorney Peter diDonato said in announcing the complaints brought in Los Angeles Superior Court.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO