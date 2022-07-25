“Pressurelicious” (feat. Future) - Megan Thee Stallion

When it comes to this beautiful thing we call hip-hop, making your presence felt is one thing. Once you’ve landed on the world’s collective radar, staying there, amid a constant maelstrom of competition and a seemingly endless turnover of new artists, amounts to a fine art. Thus, when making your journey through the genre, it behooves you to keep yourself visible and to feed your fanbase’s insatiable appetite for fresh output while it’s there. Not least of all, when you’re an artist with the sort of lofty ambitions that Joey Bada$$ has.
Comments / 0