ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Pence’s Ex-Chief of Staff Appeared Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury, Report Says

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days after he objected to the idea of former Vice President Mike Pence appearing before Congress’ Jan. 6 committee, Marc Short appeared before a federal grand jury conducting a separate probe into the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Short
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
AOL Corp

Pence Secret Service detail called family members to say goodbye

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives so much that they began calling their family members to say goodbye as rioters bore down on them at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a White House security official. From...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Chief Of Staff#Abc News#District Court#The Justice Department#Democratic
TheDailyBeast

Stephen Colbert Nails Matt Gaetz for Going After Mike Pence

Mike Pence received some unexpected defense from Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night when the Late Show went after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for attacking the former vice president at a conference for young conservatives over the weekend. “One Republican who won’t be supporting Pence is Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, seen...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: It’s Trump vs. Pence in Washington

All eyes will be on a pair of speeches today in Washington, one by the former president and one by the former vice president. MIKE PENCE, whose scheduled speech yesterday at Heritage was scrapped due to travel issues, speaks at 9 a.m. at Young America's Foundation's National Conservative Student Conference. Stream it via YouTube.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Arizona’s MAGA Candidate for Guv Pulls a Trump and Alleges Fraud Days Before Vote

Donald Trump lackey and Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake claims she is “detecting some stealing” in the upcoming election—a week before the actual vote. The Arizona Republic reports that Lake made allegations of fraud at least four times in a speech to the right-wing North Valley Constitutional Republicans this week. “I’m telling you right now, anybody trying to steal this, first of all, we’re already detecting some stealing going on, but you guys know I’m a fighter, right?” she was quoted telling the conservative crowd. “We’re not gonna let them steal an election,” she said. The comments by the former Fox 10 news anchor, which echo the election fraud claims made by Trump ahead of the 2020 election, were not backed up by any evidence whatsoever, and they come as the race between Lake and her main opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, has tightened. Robson called Lake’s comments “dangerous” and described the fraud claims as a “calculated narrative” that lays the framework for Lake to dispute election results if she loses.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured

The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
Axios

Former top Pence aide Marc Short testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

Marc Short, who was a top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence during the Trump administration, confirmed Monday that he has testified before a federal grand jury investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Pence's former chief of staff is the highest-profile Trump administration official known to have...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Dueling Trump and Pence speeches paint a dark picture of the future

Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence both spoke in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday — just not at the same time or place, and certainly not with the same vision for the Republican Party. Trump spoke at the America First Agenda Summit hosted by the America...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Pence says he and Trump "may differ on focus"

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Young Americas Foundation Student Conference Tuesday, telling attendees that while he and former President Donald Trump have a shared approach to issues facing the country, they "may differ on focus."
POTUS
NPR

In Arizona, Trump and Pence Offer Competing Views For Republicans' Futures

The former president and vice president held separate rallies for candidates in Arizona's August Republican gubernatorial primary election, drawing a contrast in how each wants to guide the direction of the party. Mike Pence's preferred candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, is supported by the state's outgoing governor, Doug Ducey, while Donald Trump's pick, Kari Lake, is running a campaign that mirrors many of his policies and, his falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania’s GOP Guv Nominee Under Fire for Ties to Far-Right Site

Pennsylvania’s GOP nominee for governor Doug Mastriano is in hot water over his ties to the social network Gab, a haven for the far right. Mastriano, a vehement Trump supporter who organized buses to the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal rally that descended into chaos, paid the social media site $5,000 for “campaign consulting” in April. After facing backlash, the site’s founder came to his defense—with anti-Semitic remarks. “This is a Christian nation. Christians outnumber you by a lot—a lot,” Andrew Torba said in a video. “We’re not going to listen to 2 percent. You represent 2 percent of the country, okay? We’re not bending the knee to the 2 percent anymore.” In another livestream tirade, Torba said that he and Mastriano would never grant interviews with media that isn’t explicitly Christian. “This is the most important election of the 2022 midterms because Doug is an outspoken Christian,” he said. “We are going to build a coalition of Christian nationalists, of Christians, of Christian candidates, at the state, local and federal levels and we’re going to take this country back for the glory of God.” So far, Mastriano’s campaign has issued no response.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy