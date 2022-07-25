A House in Austin teaches nutrition education

Presented by the Pilsen Neighbors Council, the vibrant neighborhood is hosting a free four-day festival filled with fun carnival rides, and a competitive soccer tournament! Don’t forget about the delicious food, local vendors, live performances, painting classes, art exhibits, and more in store. The Festival del Sol started as a block party in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and has since grown into a four-day festival, spanning eight city blocks wide. This year is the 50th annual event! There will also be the 16th annual House of Sol over the weekend, intended to showcase local talent, the event includes a live DJ lineup. The free event open to everyone and is located at the Benito Juárez High School baseball field (2150 S Laflin St). Another stage, dubbed the People’s stage will be a place where local artists can express their talent. Featuring comedy, karaoke, and more, it all concludes on Sunday, with the “Fiesta Folklórica” a performance promoting Mexican folkloric performances, located at Dvorak Park (1119 W Cullerton St). There will also be a chance to learn more about important issues going on in the neighborhood, like housing, environmental health, free immigration consultation, Covid-19 vaccinations, college workshops, and more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO