ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

A House in Austin teaches nutrition education

By Francia Garcia Hernandez/AustinTalks
Austin Weekly News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday nights this summer, 10 West Side parents gather to read food labels, try new recipes and cook a new meal for their families. Through the program My FRESH Table, the nonprofit A House In Austin gives families a hands-on opportunity to learn to make healthier and affordable choices when...

www.austinweeklynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagolighthouse.org

Hats off to our graduates!

One of our favorite ways to kick off the summer is celebrating the achievements of our students. On a sunny day, as families gathered on The Lighthouse patio, our Preschoolers prepared to take the spotlight. Before parting ways for the summer, they wanted to share some of their favorite songs. Their performance of songs including, “ABC’s” and “Baby Shark,” showcased just how much fun, friendship, and learning they experienced over the school year.
CHICAGO, IL
cps.edu

Husband and Wife, Both Principals, Eager to Make a Difference on the South Side

When asked about her favorite memories throughout the 20-plus-year relationship she has built with her husband, Raven Patterson-Talley does not bring up anything specific. Instead, she explains that routine events—from birthdays to her three children’s day-to-day accomplishments—are what come to mind because they symbolize the meaningful and fulfilling life they have built together.
CHICAGO, IL
coveteur.com

The Chicago Farmers Market Is Filled With Birkenstocks and Thrift Store Scores

Welcome to Coveteur's latest series, Farmers Market Run. As endless fans of personal style, Coveteur editors are forever curious about what people are wearing and how they're wearing it. In pursuit of style inspiration this summer, we’re heading across the country to various farmers markets—one of our favorite spots for people-watching!—to uncover off-duty style in its truest form: supporting local purveyors and buying groceries.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurant worker begs for help to fund daughter's kidney surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant worker is begging for help.His daughter needs a life-saving transplant but he can't afford the operation.Tips aren't going to cut it. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside his plea.It was Manny Carchi's first day off in months. He's been working three gigs, non-stop."I was saving before the pandemic but in the pandemic, I lost my job," said Carchi who spent all his reserve cash quickly on medicine for his daughter, Mayra who lives in Ecuador. "She was born just with one kidney," said Carchi. That one kidney is now failing. It's functioning at only...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Celebrating 40 years of Soul Children of Chicago

Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago have been a Chicago source of soulful sounds for forty years. To celebrate their anniversary, they are doing what they do best, and that is gathering people for a concert in Millennium Park. Giving us the details is Walt Whitman. Wednesday, July...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Education#Poverty#Processed Foods#Brown Sugar#White Rice#House#West Side
103.3 WKFR

Watch This Chicago Crowd Go Wild Thanks to a Dog in a Window

Raise your hand if you need an extra dose of serotonin today. If your hand is raised, this viral Tiktok video, or more accurately, videos should do the trick. A crowd had gathered on a Chicago street as they awaited the next band, Cherry Glazerr, to take the stage during Wicker Park Fest, one of Chicago's more popular summer festivals. It's unclear who first noticed this cute little doggie in a street-facing apartment window but, clearly, they started pointing it out to others in the crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Michigan Avenue is on Life Support – Could it Become “Magnificent” Again?

John Howell is joined by Robert Reed, Veteran Chicago journalist and current contributor to Chicago magazine. They discuss the plan to revitalize the Magnificent Mile and the Water Tower Place, as these former “hotspot” destinations have gone downhill in recent years. Some of these plans include diversifying the retail options, adding in different business types, and even expanding sidewalks.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bike Giveaway For Kids Being Held On East Side This Week

EAST SIDE — Community groups are coming together to give kids free bikes on the Far Southeast Side. Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other groups are hosting a bike giveaway 4 p.m. Wednesday at ​​William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. Fifty bikes with helmets for kids 10 and younger will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. The giveaway will continue until all the bikes are gone.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Free Four-Day “Fiesta Del Sol” Festival Returns Tomorrow For Its 50th Anniversary

Presented by the Pilsen Neighbors Council, the vibrant neighborhood is hosting a free four-day festival filled with fun carnival rides, and a competitive soccer tournament! Don’t forget about the delicious food, local vendors, live performances, painting classes, art exhibits, and more in store. The Festival del Sol started as a block party in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and has since grown into a four-day festival, spanning eight city blocks wide. This year is the 50th annual event! There will also be the 16th annual House of Sol over the weekend, intended to showcase local talent, the event includes a live DJ lineup. The free event open to everyone and is located at the Benito Juárez High School baseball field (2150 S Laflin St). Another stage, dubbed the People’s stage will be a place where local artists can express their talent. Featuring comedy, karaoke, and more, it all concludes on Sunday, with the “Fiesta Folklórica” a performance promoting Mexican folkloric performances, located at Dvorak Park (1119 W Cullerton St). There will also be a chance to learn more about important issues going on in the neighborhood, like housing, environmental health, free immigration consultation, Covid-19 vaccinations,  college workshops, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Recipes
bhhschicago.com

9826 Sayre Avenue #04

Beautiful, middle unit available now. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, pet friendly, 1st floor unit, Chicago Ridge mall few blocks away! Ceramic in the bathroom, dining area, and kitchen. Laminate wood floors, buzzer system, and common area.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagolighthouse.org

Medical Assistant Certification Program

The Chicago Lighthouse, in partnership with Moraine Valley Community College, is offering a training program to help individuals who are unemployed or underemployed become Certified Medical Administrative Assistants (CMAA). The FREE 16-week course will provide comprehensive assistance and training to prepare for the CMAA national certification exam offered by the...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Find A Home In Englewood At This Weekend’s Neighborhood Housing Fair

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Housing Fair will give neighbors a chance to learn about buying a home in the neighborhood. The free-to-attend fair will run 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at St. John Evangelist Missionary Baptist Church, 1234 W. 63rd St. It’s being hosted by Neighborhood Housing Services with local organizations, according to the event’s invitation. You can register here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Residents Of Avondale Homeless Encampment Matched With Housing: ‘God Blessed Me With People … To Make This Happen For Me’

AVONDALE — A homeless encampment was a fixture of Fireman’s Park for years, even as the city tried to conduct sweeps to clear the area. But in recent months, the half-dozen residents and their belongings that once filled the park have vanished — not because of a city cleanup, but because of a concerted effort to find residents stable housing and help, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy