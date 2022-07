Work continues Monday on a stretch of the 210 Freeway through Irwindale.Monday morning commuters will need to find a detour around the closure for at least one more day while Caltrans wraps up work on the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge. The work required the full closure of the westbound 210 Freeway from Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway for a full five days.Three lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway on that stretch were reduced to three lanes, so traffic can pass through in both directions.Caltrans construction workers have been working around the clock since last Wednesday night to demolish...

IRWINDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO