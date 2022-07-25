ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA live! 7.25.2022 Geisinger

DA: Groom sentenced to 2-4 years for assaulting bridesmaid. Troopers search for woman who went missing 52...

PA live! 7.28.2022 Paola Preview

SCRANTON, PA
PA live! 7.28.2022 The Times Leader

SCRANTON, PA
PA live! 7.28.2022 SPCA

SCRANTON, PA
PA live! 7.28.2022 McDonald's 1

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

This is an ongoing story. We will update this post as information becomes available. HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of Tuesday, July 26, there were 62,464 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The department is now reporting a cumulative statewide total of positive cases at 3,080,593 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PA live! 7.26.2022 Library Golfing

SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Wisconsin lawmaker in car crash that killed 2 from PA

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead, police said Monday. Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was not injured in the crash and the State […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Mount Pocono Prepares For 96th Annual Carnival

Photo provided by the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company. Starting Monday, August 1, the 96th annual Pocono Mountain Carnival, hosted by the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, is set to take place at the Pocono Mountain Carnival Grounds. Get ready for a week of fun, rides, food, games, prizes, and more!
MOUNT POCONO, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

US News names UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital has been named the second-best hospital in Pennsylvania in US News & World Report’s annual rankings released Tuesday. The rankings reviewed hospital performance overall as well as in specialties and procedures and conditions. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, the region’s largest hospital with campuses in Oakland and Shadyside, was nationally ranked in nine specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Cardiology (No. 40), Diabetes/Endrocrinology (No. 25), Ear/Nose/Throat (No. 25), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 17), Geriatrics (No. 20), Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 32), Pulmonary/Lung Surgery (No. 29), and Urology (No. 31). A number of procedures and treatment of conditions were considered high performing, just below being ranked.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Newswatch 16

New $2 ride in the Poconos set to hit the road

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — New sets of wheels are rolling into Monroe County this week, bringing along a new service — Pony Plus. "It's similar to what we know Uber and Lyft do, so it's a short trip on demand, so as the bus says, 'Book now, ride now.' That's the idea," said Peggy Howarth, executive director of the Monroe County Transit Authority (MCTA).
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Officials warn of rabid cat in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City officials are warning residents of a rabid cat found in the vicinity of Crescent Ave on Tuesday. The following is a statement released by the city:. Anyone with a pet that has been injured by this animal should contact their veterinarian for...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

PennDOT holds meeting on Luzerne County improvement project

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers stopped by Wilkes-Barre Area High School Tuesday evening for a presentation on a reconstruction project. It includes a 7.5-mile reconstruction of 81 between Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre Township. PennDot says the project will increase capacity to accommodate future traffic. Construction is not expected to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

