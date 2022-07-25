Jones Medical Supply makes another donation

For this wedding in Selma, Alabama, the bride's inspiration sang "Spring" - from the arrangements to the colors, everything was bright, fun, and happy. The back lawn of Sturdivant Hall was designed using two tents with an open-air courtyard in between. The Grand Entrance tent was full of flowers that led guests inside. The courtyard was the setting for the guest tables and soft seating. Once the sun went down, the bistro lighting lit the courtyard beautifully. The second tent featured the stage and 20 ft. trees. The trees were up-lit to cast shadows of the leaves on the tent ceiling. But the show stopper of the reception space was the venues three-tier fountain which was filled with tulips, garden roses, bells of Ireland, and delphinium. The photos (taken by Leslie Hollingsworth Photography and filmed by Easton Film Co.) of this gorgeous day should not be missed and are all available in the full gallery here. Read on, also, to hear more about these incredible vendors - including Southern Styled Events and Tea Olive Designs (Floral & Event Design) - who brought together the perfect day!

