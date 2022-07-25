ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Jones Medical Supply makes another donation

By Wanda Mitchell
Greenville Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJones Medical Supply, located in Greenville, recently presented The Shepherd’s Table with a $1,000 donation, and they are once again giving back to the city of Greenville with another $1,000 donation. Jason Jones, president and...

