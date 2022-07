South Carolina threw Shane Beamer into the fire last year during his first season. In his first opportunity as a head coach, he helped the Gamecocks survive their SEC East schedule. They came out with a 3-5 conference record, a 7-6 record overall, and a win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Even so, he recognizes that the playing field is only getting stronger.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO