A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.

According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn’t an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.

#58. San Francisco County

– Rural area: 0.4% (0 square miles)

– Urban area: 99.6% (47 square miles)

– Total land area: 47 square miles

— #58 largest county in state, #3,105 nationwide

– Population density: 18,662.9 people / square mile (874,784 residents)

— #58 lowest density county in state, #3,139 nationwide

#57. Orange County

– Rural area: 33.7% (267 square miles)

– Urban area: 66.3% (524 square miles)

– Total land area: 791 square miles

— #47 largest county in state, #1,089 nationwide

– Population density: 4,010.2 people / square mile (3.2 million residents)

— #57 lowest density county in state, #3,117 nationwide

#56. Contra Costa County

– Rural area: 57.3% (410 square miles)

– Urban area: 42.7% (306 square miles)

– Total land area: 716 square miles

— #51 largest county in state, #1,265 nationwide

– Population density: 1,603.2 people / square mile (1.1 million residents)

— #53 lowest density county in state, #3,053 nationwide

#55. Alameda County

– Rural area: 63.3% (468 square miles)

– Urban area: 36.7% (271 square miles)

– Total land area: 739 square miles

— #49 largest county in state, #1,195 nationwide

– Population density: 2,248.4 people / square mile (1.7 million residents)

— #55 lowest density county in state, #3,086 nationwide

#54. Los Angeles County

– Rural area: 64.9% (2,635 square miles)

– Urban area: 35.1% (1,423 square miles)

– Total land area: 4,058 square miles

— #11 largest county in state, #117 nationwide

– Population density: 2,474.4 people / square mile (10.0 million residents)

— #56 lowest density county in state, #3,095 nationwide

#53. Sacramento County

– Rural area: 65.9% (635 square miles)

– Urban area: 34.1% (329 square miles)

– Total land area: 965 square miles

— #43 largest county in state, #727 nationwide

– Population density: 1,594.3 people / square mile (1.5 million residents)

— #52 lowest density county in state, #3,050 nationwide

#52. San Mateo County

– Rural area: 68.6% (308 square miles)

– Urban area: 31.4% (141 square miles)

– Total land area: 448 square miles

— #56 largest county in state, #2,279 nationwide

– Population density: 1,707.4 people / square mile (765,623 residents)

— #54 lowest density county in state, #3,061 nationwide

#51. Santa Clara County

– Rural area: 74.4% (959 square miles)

– Urban area: 25.6% (331 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,290 square miles

— #37 largest county in state, #464 nationwide

– Population density: 1,491.7 people / square mile (1.9 million residents)

— #51 lowest density county in state, #3,043 nationwide

#50. San Diego County

– Rural area: 81.9% (3,446 square miles)

– Urban area: 18.1% (760 square miles)

– Total land area: 4,207 square miles

— #9 largest county in state, #110 nationwide

– Population density: 790.2 people / square mile (3.3 million residents)

— #50 lowest density county in state, #2,963 nationwide

#49. Santa Cruz County

– Rural area: 82.2% (366 square miles)

– Urban area: 17.8% (79 square miles)

– Total land area: 445 square miles

— #57 largest county in state, #2,287 nationwide

– Population density: 613.6 people / square mile (273,170 residents)

— #49 lowest density county in state, #2,926 nationwide

#48. Marin County

– Rural area: 84.5% (439 square miles)

– Urban area: 15.5% (81 square miles)

– Total land area: 520 square miles

— #55 largest county in state, #2,003 nationwide

– Population density: 498.6 people / square mile (259,441 residents)

— #46 lowest density county in state, #2,877 nationwide

#47. Solano County

– Rural area: 86.2% (708 square miles)

– Urban area: 13.9% (114 square miles)

– Total land area: 822 square miles

— #46 largest county in state, #1,031 nationwide

– Population density: 541.0 people / square mile (444,538 residents)

— #48 lowest density county in state, #2,900 nationwide

#46. Ventura County

– Rural area: 87.9% (1,621 square miles)

– Urban area: 12.1% (222 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,843 square miles

— #26 largest county in state, #317 nationwide

– Population density: 458.8 people / square mile (845,599 residents)

— #45 lowest density county in state, #2,862 nationwide

#45. San Joaquin County

– Rural area: 88.8% (1,235 square miles)

– Urban area: 11.2% (156 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,391 square miles

— #33 largest county in state, #434 nationwide

– Population density: 540.2 people / square mile (751,615 residents)

— #47 lowest density county in state, #2,899 nationwide

#44. Placer County

– Rural area: 89.9% (1,265 square miles)

– Urban area: 10.1% (142 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,407 square miles

— #32 largest county in state, #427 nationwide

– Population density: 278.5 people / square mile (391,799 residents)

— #41 lowest density county in state, #2,710 nationwide

#43. Riverside County

– Rural area: 90.2% (6,497 square miles)

– Urban area: 9.8% (709 square miles)

– Total land area: 7,206 square miles

— #4 largest county in state, #43 nationwide

– Population density: 338.3 people / square mile (2.4 million residents)

— #43 lowest density county in state, #2,770 nationwide

#42. Sonoma County

– Rural area: 90.9% (1,432 square miles)

– Urban area: 9.1% (144 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,576 square miles

— #29 largest county in state, #385 nationwide

– Population density: 315.3 people / square mile (496,801 residents)

— #42 lowest density county in state, #2,751 nationwide

#41. Stanislaus County

– Rural area: 92.0% (1,375 square miles)

– Urban area: 8.0% (120 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,495 square miles

— #30 largest county in state, #402 nationwide

– Population density: 365.4 people / square mile (546,235 residents)

— #44 lowest density county in state, #2,787 nationwide

#40. Napa County

– Rural area: 94.6% (708 square miles)

– Urban area: 5.5% (41 square miles)

– Total land area: 748 square miles

— #48 largest county in state, #1,177 nationwide

– Population density: 185.2 people / square mile (138,572 residents)

— #39 lowest density county in state, #2,566 nationwide

#39. Butte County

– Rural area: 94.8% (1,552 square miles)

– Urban area: 5.2% (84 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,636 square miles

— #28 largest county in state, #370 nationwide

– Population density: 136.5 people / square mile (223,344 residents)

— #34 lowest density county in state, #2,424 nationwide

#38. Nevada County

– Rural area: 95.1% (911 square miles)

– Urban area: 4.9% (47 square miles)

– Total land area: 958 square miles

— #44 largest county in state, #732 nationwide

– Population density: 103.8 people / square mile (99,417 residents)

— #27 lowest density county in state, #2,280 nationwide

#37. Yolo County

– Rural area: 95.4% (968 square miles)

– Urban area: 4.6% (47 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,015 square miles

— #41 largest county in state, #660 nationwide

– Population density: 215.6 people / square mile (218,774 residents)

— #40 lowest density county in state, #2,619 nationwide

#36. El Dorado County

– Rural area: 95.6% (1,633 square miles)

– Urban area: 4.4% (75 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,708 square miles

— #27 largest county in state, #351 nationwide

– Population density: 111.5 people / square mile (190,345 residents)

— #31 lowest density county in state, #2,328 nationwide

#35. Sutter County

– Rural area: 95.9% (578 square miles)

– Urban area: 4.1% (24 square miles)

– Total land area: 602 square miles

— #53 largest county in state, #1,622 nationwide

– Population density: 159.9 people / square mile (96,315 residents)

— #36 lowest density county in state, #2,501 nationwide

#34. Santa Barbara County

– Rural area: 96.1% (2,629 square miles)

– Urban area: 3.9% (106 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,735 square miles

— #21 largest county in state, #190 nationwide

– Population density: 162.7 people / square mile (444,895 residents)

— #37 lowest density county in state, #2,517 nationwide

#33. Merced County

– Rural area: 96.4% (1,865 square miles)

– Urban area: 3.6% (70 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,935 square miles

— #25 largest county in state, #293 nationwide

– Population density: 141.4 people / square mile (273,661 residents)

— #35 lowest density county in state, #2,445 nationwide

#32. Fresno County

– Rural area: 96.4% (5,744 square miles)

– Urban area: 3.6% (214 square miles)

– Total land area: 5,958 square miles

— #6 largest county in state, #61 nationwide

– Population density: 166.2 people / square mile (990,204 residents)

— #38 lowest density county in state, #2,528 nationwide

#31. Monterey County

– Rural area: 96.8% (3,174 square miles)

– Urban area: 3.3% (107 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,281 square miles

— #17 largest county in state, #157 nationwide

– Population density: 132.0 people / square mile (432,977 residents)

— #33 lowest density county in state, #2,404 nationwide

#30. San Bernardino County

– Rural area: 96.9% (19,431 square miles)

– Urban area: 3.1% (626 square miles)

– Total land area: 20,057 square miles

— #1 largest county in state, #10 nationwide

– Population density: 107.8 people / square mile (2.2 million residents)

— #28 lowest density county in state, #2,308 nationwide

#29. San Luis Obispo County

– Rural area: 97.0% (3,201 square miles)

– Urban area: 3.0% (98 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,299 square miles

— #16 largest county in state, #153 nationwide

– Population density: 85.6 people / square mile (282,517 residents)

— #25 lowest density county in state, #2,140 nationwide

#28. Yuba County

– Rural area: 97.1% (613 square miles)

– Urban area: 2.9% (19 square miles)

– Total land area: 632 square miles

— #52 largest county in state, #1,517 nationwide

– Population density: 122.7 people / square mile (77,524 residents)

— #32 lowest density county in state, #2,373 nationwide

#27. Kings County

– Rural area: 97.2% (1,350 square miles)

– Urban area: 2.8% (39 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,389 square miles

— #34 largest county in state, #436 nationwide

– Population density: 108.7 people / square mile (151,090 residents)

— #29 lowest density county in state, #2,315 nationwide

#26. Kern County

– Rural area: 97.3% (7,912 square miles)

– Urban area: 2.7% (220 square miles)

– Total land area: 8,132 square miles

— #3 largest county in state, #34 nationwide

– Population density: 109.7 people / square mile (892,458 residents)

— #30 lowest density county in state, #2,321 nationwide

#25. Tulare County

– Rural area: 97.7% (4,712 square miles)

– Urban area: 2.3% (112 square miles)

– Total land area: 4,824 square miles

— #7 largest county in state, #85 nationwide

– Population density: 96.2 people / square mile (463,955 residents)

— #26 lowest density county in state, #2,231 nationwide

#24. Lake County

– Rural area: 97.9% (1,230 square miles)

– Urban area: 2.1% (27 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,256 square miles

— #38 largest county in state, #483 nationwide

– Population density: 51.2 people / square mile (64,276 residents)

— #22 lowest density county in state, #1,712 nationwide

#23. Shasta County

– Rural area: 98.0% (3,699 square miles)

– Urban area: 2.0% (76 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,775 square miles

— #13 largest county in state, #133 nationwide

– Population density: 47.5 people / square mile (179,267 residents)

— #21 lowest density county in state, #1,638 nationwide

#22. Madera County

– Rural area: 98.2% (2,097 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.9% (40 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,137 square miles

— #24 largest county in state, #260 nationwide

– Population density: 73.0 people / square mile (155,925 residents)

— #24 lowest density county in state, #2,012 nationwide

#21. Tuolumne County

– Rural area: 98.6% (2,190 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.4% (31 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,221 square miles

— #23 largest county in state, #254 nationwide

– Population density: 24.4 people / square mile (54,147 residents)

— #14 lowest density county in state, #1,048 nationwide

#20. Amador County

– Rural area: 98.7% (587 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.3% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 595 square miles

— #54 largest county in state, #1,644 nationwide

– Population density: 65.6 people / square mile (39,023 residents)

— #23 lowest density county in state, #1,921 nationwide

#19. Humboldt County

– Rural area: 98.7% (3,522 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.3% (45 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,568 square miles

— #14 largest county in state, #142 nationwide

– Population density: 38.1 people / square mile (136,101 residents)

— #17 lowest density county in state, #1,428 nationwide

#18. Del Norte County

– Rural area: 98.8% (994 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.2% (12 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,006 square miles

— #42 largest county in state, #673 nationwide

– Population density: 27.5 people / square mile (27,692 residents)

— #16 lowest density county in state, #1,136 nationwide

#17. Calaveras County

– Rural area: 99.0% (1,010 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (10 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,020 square miles

— #40 largest county in state, #650 nationwide

– Population density: 44.9 people / square mile (45,828 residents)

— #20 lowest density county in state, #1,576 nationwide

#16. Imperial County

– Rural area: 99.0% (4,134 square miles)

– Urban area: 1.0% (42 square miles)

– Total land area: 4,177 square miles

— #10 largest county in state, #112 nationwide

– Population density: 43.2 people / square mile (180,580 residents)

— #18 lowest density county in state, #1,543 nationwide

#15. Mendocino County

– Rural area: 99.2% (3,477 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (29 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,506 square miles

— #15 largest county in state, #143 nationwide

– Population density: 24.8 people / square mile (87,110 residents)

— #15 lowest density county in state, #1,061 nationwide

#14. San Benito County

– Rural area: 99.2% (1,377 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.8% (11 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,389 square miles

— #35 largest county in state, #437 nationwide

– Population density: 44.3 people / square mile (61,547 residents)

— #19 lowest density county in state, #1,559 nationwide

#13. Glenn County

– Rural area: 99.4% (1,305 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (8 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,314 square miles

— #36 largest county in state, #454 nationwide

– Population density: 21.4 people / square mile (28,060 residents)

— #12 lowest density county in state, #936 nationwide

#12. Tehama County

– Rural area: 99.5% (2,933 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.6% (16 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,950 square miles

— #20 largest county in state, #176 nationwide

– Population density: 21.8 people / square mile (64,176 residents)

— #13 lowest density county in state, #952 nationwide

#11. Colusa County

– Rural area: 99.6% (1,146 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.4% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,151 square miles

— #39 largest county in state, #536 nationwide

– Population density: 18.7 people / square mile (21,491 residents)

— #11 lowest density county in state, #842 nationwide

#10. Siskiyou County

– Rural area: 99.8% (6,266 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.2% (12 square miles)

– Total land area: 6,278 square miles

— #5 largest county in state, #54 nationwide

– Population density: 6.9 people / square mile (43,516 residents)

— #8 lowest density county in state, #453 nationwide

#9. Plumas County

– Rural area: 99.9% (2,549 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.1% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 2,553 square miles

— #22 largest county in state, #214 nationwide

– Population density: 7.4 people / square mile (18,844 residents)

— #9 lowest density county in state, #467 nationwide

#8. Lassen County

– Rural area: 99.9% (4,536 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.1% (5 square miles)

– Total land area: 4,541 square miles

— #8 largest county in state, #97 nationwide

– Population density: 6.7 people / square mile (30,600 residents)

— #7 lowest density county in state, #441 nationwide

#7. Mono County

– Rural area: 99.9% (3,046 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.1% (3 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,049 square miles

— #19 largest county in state, #170 nationwide

– Population density: 4.7 people / square mile (14,395 residents)

— #6 lowest density county in state, #359 nationwide

#6. Modoc County

– Rural area: 100.0% (3,916 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.1% (2 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,918 square miles

— #12 largest county in state, #127 nationwide

– Population density: 2.3 people / square mile (8,853 residents)

— #3 lowest density county in state, #178 nationwide

#5. Inyo County

– Rural area: 100.0% (10,177 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (4 square miles)

– Total land area: 10,181 square miles

— #2 largest county in state, #22 nationwide

– Population density: 1.8 people / square mile (17,930 residents)

— #2 lowest density county in state, #134 nationwide

#4. Mariposa County

– Rural area: 100.0% (1,449 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 1,449 square miles

— #31 largest county in state, #414 nationwide

– Population density: 12.0 people / square mile (17,319 residents)

— #10 lowest density county in state, #636 nationwide

#3. Trinity County

– Rural area: 100.0% (3,179 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 3,179 square miles

— #18 largest county in state, #162 nationwide

– Population density: 3.9 people / square mile (12,541 residents)

— #5 lowest density county in state, #306 nationwide

#2. Sierra County

– Rural area: 100.0% (953 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 953 square miles

— #45 largest county in state, #735 nationwide

– Population density: 3.0 people / square mile (2,898 residents)

— #4 lowest density county in state, #239 nationwide

#1. Alpine County

– Rural area: 100.0% (738 square miles)

– Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)

– Total land area: 738 square miles

— #50 largest county in state, #1,197 nationwide

– Population density: 1.6 people / square mile (1,159 residents)

— #1 lowest density county in state, #115 nationwide

