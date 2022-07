General Motors and Ford will report earnings this week as both U.S. automakers are making significant shifts toward electric vehicles in the face of inflation, high energy prices, supply chain issues and ongoing recession fears. Garrett Nelson, senior analyst and vice president of equity research at CFRA Research, doesn’t foresee major changes to the 2022 guidance at either manufacturer. “So, beyond that, it's going to be any new developments related to their electric vehicle development … that's what investors will be focusing on,” Nelson said. This trend comes amid rising car prices in the U.S. — Nelson says the average cost for a new car has hit $48,000.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO