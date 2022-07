Supply chains around the world are breathing a cautious sigh of relief. It appears the worst of the supply chain disruptions that began during the COVID-19 pandemic are easing. You can trace progress back to supply chain decision-makers innovating their way out of the crisis and adapting processes to product and labor shortages and other challenges. Suppliers are more strategic about the ports they’re shipping to, which has decreased port congestion and delays. Supply chain partners are also collaborating more closely to forecast lead times and control costs, for instance, sharing the costs of air freight for rush shipments rather than bearing the costs alone. As stakeholders found ways to overcome challenges, they learned that solutions had one thing in common: Technology is the key to greater efficiency and collaboration.

