Naperville, IL

Brush Collection for Tornado Debris

nctv17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville Public Works will be offering a special brush collection this week for people that were impacted by the EF-0 tornado that hit the Southwest portion of Naperville on July 23. Who Can Get Debris...

www.nctv17.com

WBBM News Radio

Naperville examines failure of sirens before tornado hit

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The city of Naperville is meeting with its contractor after tornado sirens failed to go off Saturday morning when an EF-0 tornado touched down in the western suburb. Naperville Emergency Management Coordinator Dan Nelson said the sirens did not activate before the tornado hit at 5:40...
959theriver.com

Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb. The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning. City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado. Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Questions mount in Naperville after tornado warning came after touchdown, sirens didn't go off

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Concerns have been growing in Naperville after warning sirens were not activated ahead of a tornado that touched down there early Saturday morning. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek dug in Tuesday to find out to who bears responsibility and what can be learned. The two main players in this issue are the National Weather Service, which issues tornado watches and warnings, and the city of Naperville, which uses those watches and warnings to activate their air-raid siren system. One thing is clear - everyone is grateful no one was injured in this tornado. But still,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
napervillelocal.com

Crews Begin Demolishing Kroehler YMCA Building; Bricks For Sale

Naperville residents can own a piece of the city’s history now that demolition has begun on the Kroehler Family YMCA building. Demolition started Friday, but residents will be able to purchase a commemorative brick and other efforts are underway to preserve the building’s rich history. Located at 34...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightning strike blamed for fire that seriously damages large house in Glenview

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- Fire officials in Glenview said a lightning strike caused a fire that severely damaged a house Wednesday afternoon.The fire was reported at 3:32 p.m. in the large, upscale house at 1701 Annapolis Dr., just north of Lake Avenue and west of Lehigh Avenue. It is part of The Glen, a subdivision of upscale homes on the former site of the Glenview Naval Air Station. Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the roof. Neighbors told firefighters the house was unoccupied at the time – except for a dog that firefighters rescued. No one...
GLENVIEW, IL
wjol.com

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lake County, Indiana, until 4:45 p.m.The National Weather Service said, around 3:40 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was spotted over Whiting, Indiana, moving southeast at 20 mph. The storm could bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.The warning comes as the first of two rounds of storms is crossing our area, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Tornado Hits Naperville | 87th Street Bridge | Plank Bar & Kitchen Reopens

The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville on Saturday morning around 5:40 a.m. It touched down at White Eagle Golf Club and moved southeast through Naperville for 4.5 miles. Estimated peak winds in the storm were 85 mph. Some of the damage reported included downed trees, fallen branches, overturned bleachers and fence damage at the Neuqua Valley High School softball field and some roof damage to a shopping plaza at the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street. No injuries were reported.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WBBM News Radio

Will County exploring construction of dedicated road for freight trucks along area expressways

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Planners in Will County are in the very early stages of a project to reduce freight truck congestion between two major highways. Heavy semi-trailer truck traffic has resulted in a number of complaints from people living in the area. The Will County Board has approved a preliminary study of a proposed "dedicated freight corridor" between I-57 and Route 394.
WILL COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo hires contractor to demolish downtown buildings ahead of planned projects

A few downtown Valparaiso buildings will soon be demolished and replaced with a parking garage, among other projects. The board of works last week hired C. Lee Construction Services of Gary to tear down four structures in the 300 block of Lincolnway, along with the building at 58 Jefferson. A fifth building on Lincolnway is also set to be demolished, but city officials want to wait until a structural engineer evaluates the site, since it shares a wall with another structure.
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

NWS Confirms Three Tornadoes Hit Will County

The National Weather Service is confirming that three tornadoes hit Will County Saturday. All three are categorized as EF-0. The first tornado touched down at the White Eagle Golf Club and tracked through Naperville for less than five miles before lifting. The second touched down in far southern Romeoville and briefly in Crest Hill. That funnel cloud produced damage in Crest Hill and northern Joliet. A brief third tornado touched down north of Manhattan where it produced tree and minor structural damage.
WILL COUNTY, IL

