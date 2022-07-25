ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Federal judge in Alabama dismisses Joe Nathan James Jr.’s request for stay of execution

By Ivana Hrynkiw
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has denied an Alabama Death Row inmate’s request for a stay of execution. U.S. Southern District Judge Terry F. Moorer issued an order on Monday dismissing Joe Nathan James Jr.’s motion for a stay, writing James “has not carried his burden of persuasion.”....

www.al.com

Comments / 24

Sherry Prevett
2d ago

She should not be given any consideration whatsoever ever regardless of who asked. He is a murderer that’s a sin , he should have been put to death 30 years ago. Instead he lived 30 years his victim did not, he was fed, he had water, he had all the necessities he had medical care and all if this FREE!! He did not deserve any of it .

Reply(9)
5
Mz. Thang
2d ago

the kids of his girlfriend & her brother he killed were the ones requesting a stay of execution.

Reply
5
Laura Flaherty
2d ago

Good he killed now it's his turn and tax payers should not have to house him

Reply
6
Related
SFGate

Mississippi justices block more DNA tests in death row case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate will not be allowed to seek additional DNA testing on crime scene evidence from the shooting deaths of two college students nearly 30 years ago. Willie Jerome Manning, now 54, remains in the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox News

Death Row inmate Richard Glossip's 4th execution date set as lawmakers seek new hearing to prove innocence

Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man accused of murdering his boss in 1997, has spent 25 years in prison, awaiting his execution while maintaining his innocence. Now, 34 Oklahoma legislators and Glossip’s attorney are petitioning to help the 59-year-old get a new hearing after the Reed Smith law firm recently released an independent, 340-page report alleging that Glossip's murder-for-hire conviction and death sentence are unsubstantiated.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Fulton County DA Asks Federal Judge to Reject Lindsey Graham’s Bid to Quash Subpoena, Declines to Call Him ‘Senator’ in Legal Brief

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) asked a federal judge in South Carolina on Monday to reject Lindsey Graham’s motion to quash her subpoena. Addressing the Donald Trump loyalist throughout her legal brief as “Mr. Graham,” her office pointedly avoided referring to the Republican by his title as a senator — and explained why in a footnote.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
The Associated Press

Supreme Court move allows Jackson to take part in race case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday took a step that will allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, to take part in a case that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions. Jackson, who joined the court June 30 following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, had pledged during her confirmation hearing to sit out the case involving Harvard’s admissions policy because she was a member of the school’s board. The Harvard dispute had been joined to a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina. The court split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case. Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university. Jackson’s participation seems unlikely to make much difference in the outcome on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that is skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nathan
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Death Row Inmates#Stay Of Execution
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
BET

Herschel Walker Says 'People Aren't Concerned About' Abortion Rights

As the debate over abortion and the right to privacy continues, Herschel Walker, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, claims people aren’t concerned about abortion rights. Speaking at an event for farmers in Georgia, he was asked if the abortion ban in Georgia would impact his election....
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Ex-U.S.congressman among 9 accused of insider trading

A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives, a man training to be an FBI agent, and an investment banker were among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes revealed on Monday with the unsealing of indictments in New York City. It was one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Federal judge rejects Robert Morss's request to drop some charges related to January 6

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A federal judge has rejected a local man's attempt to get some of the charges against him from January 6 dropped. RELATED STORIES:Judge Delays Decision On Release Of Alleged Capitol Rioter Robert MorssAuthorities Seized U.S. Capitol Lego Set From Glenshaw Man Robert Morss Facing Riot ChargesJudge Denies Release Of Alleged Capitol Rioter Robert MorssRobert Morss asks for change of trial venue, says Jan. 6 hearing being televised impacts jury poolAccording to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 29-year-old Rober Morss will face trial on 53 counts. He was allegedly part of a group that stormed the Capitol and assaulted the police. Morss briefly worked as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
186K+
Followers
53K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy