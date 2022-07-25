ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologize to co-host Sara Haines in awkward moment live on air

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologize to her co-host, Sara Haines, during an awkward moment on live TV.

Monday’s broadcast has brought with it a few uncomfortable on-air interactions between the show’s hosts.

Whoopi Goldberg apologized to co-host Sara Haines during Monday's The View Credit: ABC
The moderator's lengthy coversation with guest Charlamagne tha God delayed Sara from being able to ask him a question Credit: ABC

Halfway through the episode, Charlamagne tha God appeared as a guest, but only Whoopi and Joy Behar got the chance to speak with him for the first part of his segment.

The trio got into a deep-dive conversation about politics, and the moderator went over time with her comments, pushing back Sara’s time.

Though she had a question she was scripted to ask Charlamagne during the first part of his interview, there wasn’t enough time and her moment was delayed.

Realizing what happened, Whoopi reached a hand out to Sara and apologized: “I’m sorry, baby, it’s your turn.”

Knowing she doesn’t really have enough time now to ask the guest all that she wants to ask him, Sara just assured Whoopi: “No, no, no! I think– I can get it when we come back.”

Accepting this response, Whoopi turned back to the camera and told viewers: “OK, we’re going. But we’ll be right back with Charlamagne.”

Despite getting her moment stepped on a bit during this segment of Monday’s show, Sara did a couple solo spotlights throughout the broadcast.

The Chase host had to fill in as The View's “knock-off lawyer” to read a few legal notes to viewers due to Sunny Hostin's absence from the show.

Once the day’s panel of hosts – Whoopi, Sara, Joy, and Ana Navarro – were seated, the moderator told viewers at the start of the show: “Welcome to The View, Sunny has the day off.”

Concerned fans quickly took to social media to wonder about her absence, with one tweeting: “Where is sunny?!?!?”

Another upset fans said upon seeing the day’s panel line-up: “Wait, no Sunny?”

A third insisted: “Sunny should not be allowed any days off. The show is never the same without her!”

Without Sunny, Sara jumped in to help read legal notes on the show.

"Oh, I've got a legal note," Sara said, before Joy jumped in: "Oh, Sunny normally does this."

The Chase host told her: "I know, I know. [I'm] the knock-off lawyer."

She later had to fill in for Sunny with a second legal note on the show.

Joy Behar was part of the back-and-forth with the guest, as well, but Sara did not get to participate until later on in the interview Credit: ABC
Sara did get a chance to take on Sunny Hostin's responsibilities of reading legal notes on the show, though, as the lawyer was absent from Monday's show Credit: ABC

