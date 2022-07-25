Man sentenced in series of Brooklyn sexual assaults

Keith Wiggins being walked by police on rape charges (PIX11)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting two women and attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl in separate attacks in East New York, officials said.

Keith Wiggins, 31, was convicted on March after his 2017 arrest. Brooklyn communities are safer with Wiggins off of the street, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

“This was a violent and disturbing series of attacks that targeted and traumatized three innocent women,” Gonzalez said.

Wiggins approached the first woman on Oct. 10, 2017 as she headed to work, prosecutors said. He ordered the 29-year-old woman behind a van, then raped her while pointing a gun at her head.

About a half hour later, he approached a 15-year-old girl as she walked to school, officials said. Wiggins displayed a gun and ordered the teen to turn around. She fled and Wiggins left.

Wiggins approached the third woman just over an hour later. She was just leaving her home for work. Wiggins displayed a gun and ordered the 30-year-old woman into her home. Once they were inside, Wiggins pointed a gun at the woman’s head and forced her to perform a sex act. He was arrested later that morning while returning a vehicle to a rental agency at John F. Kennedy Airport.