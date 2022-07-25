ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man sentenced in series of Brooklyn sexual assaults

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iizG_0gsP3Qca00
Keith Wiggins being walked by police on rape charges (PIX11)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens man was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison on Monday for sexually assaulting two women and attempting to sexually assault a teenage girl in separate attacks in East New York, officials said.

Keith Wiggins, 31, was convicted on March after his 2017 arrest. Brooklyn communities are safer with Wiggins off of the street, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

“This was a violent and disturbing series of attacks that targeted and traumatized three innocent women,” Gonzalez said.

Wiggins approached the first woman on Oct. 10, 2017 as she headed to work, prosecutors said. He ordered the 29-year-old woman behind a van, then raped her while pointing a gun at her head.

About a half hour later, he approached a 15-year-old girl as she walked to school, officials said. Wiggins displayed a gun and ordered the teen to turn around. She fled and Wiggins left.

Wiggins approached the third woman just over an hour later. She was just leaving her home for work. Wiggins displayed a gun and ordered the 30-year-old woman into her home. Once they were inside, Wiggins pointed a gun at the woman’s head and forced her to perform a sex act. He was arrested later that morning while returning a vehicle to a rental agency at John F. Kennedy Airport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Jury to decide if alleged Bronx gang leaders ordered the hit on ‘Junior’

THE BRONX (PIX11) —- Frame by frame, the video capturing the last few moments of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s life was painfully and slowly broken down to show how the beloved Bronx boy was hunted and killed. During closing arguments in the ‘Justice for Junior’ trial Wednesday in the Bronx Hall of Justice, Assistant District Attorney […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx man sentenced for strangling mother-in-law in front of his children

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for strangling his mother-in-law in front of his children. Angel Montanez, 42, was found guilty of second-degree murder in 65-year-old Lidia Herrera’s July 3, 2019 death, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. On that day, he argued with Herrera, punched her in the head and then strangled her by wrapping an HDMI cord around her neck.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 sought in Bronx burning car deaths

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Months after the bodies of two 22-year-old New Yorkers were found in a burning car in the Bronx, police released the names of two people being sought for questioning in connection with the double homicide. NYPD officials on Thursday said they’re looking for 30-year-old Jahmel Sanders and 34-year-old Steven Santiago. The […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens subway shooting: Teen wounded in attack aboard A train

ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was wounded in a shooting aboard a subway train Wednesday night in Arverne, according to authorities. The victim, 18, was riding the southbound A train around 9:30 p.m. when he became embroiled in an argument with another passenger near the Beach 67th Street stop, police said. As the dispute […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
PIX11

Queens homicide: Remains ID’d as those of Brooklyn woman, tips sought

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Human remains discovered behind a home in Jamaica just over a year ago have been identified as belonging to a Brooklyn woman, the NYPD said Thursday, appealing for tips from the public. The skeletal remains were found behind a home on Pinegrove Street near 109th Avenue on July 26, 2021, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

‘Junior’ jury has to separate facts from feelings, expert says

THE BRONX (PIX11) — As the jury in the Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz murder case beings its deliberations Thursday, its challenge will be separating the emotions from the evidence, according to a prominent criminal defense lawyer. Defendants Diego Suero and Frederick Then, alleged leaders of the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios gang, are charged with […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man punched, slashed in Manhattan group robbery, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was punched and slashed during a robbery in Manhattan early Tuesday morning, police said. A man and a woman approached the 43-year-old victim along White Street between Cortlandt Alley and Broadway a few minutes past 1 a.m. The man started a conversation with the victim before punching him and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan groping spree: Man sought in 6 incidents over 2 days

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A spree groper is wanted by police for accosting six people over the course of two days throughout Manhattan, according to the NYPD. In each incident, the man approached his victim from behind, grabbed their buttocks, then fled, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the attacks, which police said occurred: At […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Communities
PIX11

NYC Family Dollar employee injured trying to stop robbery: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A robber slashed a Family Dollar employee in the face when the worker tried to stop him from stealing from the store in Brooklyn, police said. The robbery happened at the Family Dollar store in Cypress Hills at 3112 Fulton Street on July 22, according to the NYPD. The robber […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man indicted for fatally shooting his baby’s mother on Upper East Side: DA

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Isaac Argro, the ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Azsia Johnson as she walked with their baby on the Upper East Side, has been indicted for murder, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Argro, 23, is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with second-degree murder […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teenage girls allegedly struck bus rider in head, made anti-white comments in Queens: NYPD

WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested two teenage girls on Tuesday after they allegedly struck a Queens bus rider in the head and made anti-white comments. The teens, 15 and 16, were charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, police said. The teens and a third suspect allegedly attacked a 57-year-old woman while on a southbound Q52 bus near Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard on July 9, officials said.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Police ID man found unconscious on Bronx street

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday identified an unconscious man found in the Bronx after issuing a plea for help. The man, who police have not publicly named, was found in the middle of a Bronx street on Friday. He was taken from near University and Reservoir avenues to a hospital.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspects in Bronx shooting of girl, 12, and boy, 16, recorded

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of two men wanted in a shooting near a Longwood basketball court that left a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy wounded by bullets meant for somebody else. Video footage issued by the NYPD shows the suspects riding in a dark sedan before the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD officer robbed of gun, wallet in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Grad student suffers mysterious head injury during night out in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A graduate student remained on life support in the hospital on Wednesday night as police, family members and friends tried to piece together what happened to him during a night out in Manhattan. Jay Reist, a 29-year-old student at Columbia University, suffered a head injury, police said. It’s consistent with being struck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx teen: Search for woman, 18, not seen in over a week

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help finding a Morrisania teen who has been missing for more than a week. Milagros Lucre, 18, was last seen inside her home near East 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue around 12:45 p.m. July 19, according to the NYPD. Lucre stands about 5-foot-4, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man leaves body in Brooklyn driveway: NYPD

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy