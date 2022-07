The New Orleans Police Department announced recent arrests in a carjacking and shooting in the Milan neighborhood and an armed robbery in Touro-Bouligny. A juvenile suspect accused of shooting a 59-year-old man during a carjacking was an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to media reports. Authorities say he was one of six teens who broke out the juvenile jail on July 17. He remained at-large for hours after the other five were apprehended.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO