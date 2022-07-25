ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson asks U.S. Supreme Court to shield it from COVID-19 lawsuits in Iowa courts

By Clark Kauffman (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
Cover picture for the articleFaced with court rulings that say a Trump administration directive doesn’t protect Tyson Foods from liability caused by workers’ deaths due to COVID-19, the food giant is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the matter. Arguing that recent court rulings against the company...

#Supreme Courts#U S Supreme Court#Federal Court#Lawsuits#Tyson Foods#The U S Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Fifth Circuit#The Eighth Circuit
