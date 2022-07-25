ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month

By Jami Farkas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can live...

Bryan Knoblich
2d ago

Our surrounding cities are our strength. Sahuarita...Vail....Marana...and Oro Valley.All with some of the lowest crime rates in the State.....Tucson's liberal government is the same problem they are in other high crime cities. Marana and Oro Valley are inspirations to correct that....Tucson has been a retirement destination for over 70 years and will continue to be.Our weather, climate, cost of living and medical infrastructure have always been our strength. Our medical strengths are why folks with serious health issues or accidents are routinely driven or flown here for life saving treatment from such small cities like Safford, Benson, and Sierra Vista.

Texas Observer

Texas’ Eviction Craze

Amid record heat and a new COVID wave, state residents are being threatened with homelessness in rising numbers. Miguel Valencia has a court date on July 29. He’s facing eviction from his home in Garland, just northeast of Dallas. He’s two months behind on the rent for his house, which has been in disrepair due to foundation problems since he moved there in 2019.
TEXAS STATE
AZFamily

Here are the five best locations for dog-friendly vacays, including one in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
ARIZONA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

California man admits traveling to Lubbock for murder, faces life

LUBBOCK, Texas — A San Diego, California man accepted a plea deal Monday in the 2020 death of a Hale County man whom he was dating. According to federal court documents, Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 24, pleaded guilty to a count of interstate domestic violence in the October 31, 2020 stabbing death of his victim.
LUBBOCK, TX
actionnews5.com

Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Texas family is grieving after two of their members were killed, while another went missing in New Mexico flash floods on July 21. Jane Cummings, 62, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw were found dead in the Tecolote Creek channel near Las Vegas, New Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

3 who died in New Mexico floodwaters were from West Texas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have identified the bodies of three people who died in fast-moving floodwaters in Tecolote Canyon in northern New Mexico. San Miguel County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that the victims were members of a West Texas family and were swept away last week during monsoon rains in mountainous terrain scorched by a 533-square mile wildfire.
WEST, TX
B93

This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker

A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
ODESSA, TX
azbigmedia.com

3 things to know if buying a home and retiring in Arizona

In retirement, many older adults opt to purchase homes in multiple locations. “Sunbirds” purchase homes to get away from the harsh summer in their state and “snowbirds” purchase homes to get away from intense winter weather. Arizona is home to many “snowbirds” who are retiring in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
MotorAuthority

New VIN law driven by Barrett-Jackson goes into effect

Picture this: A car that has been in your family for several generations is finally passed down to you. It has been fully restored and you can’t wait to drive it. But when you try to register the vehicle, the authorities tell you that during an inspection, the primary VIN has been removed and reattached, which could cause numerous issues in getting the vehicle registered.
ARIZONA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 arrested for methamphetamine possession by Texas DPS

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, three men were recently arrested for methamphetamine possession after attempting to transport the drugs from California. According to court documents filed July 20 in Amarillo Federal Court, Bruno Alvarez […]
AMARILLO, TX
AOL Corp

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
TEXAS STATE
SignalsAZ

Arizona MVD Unveils New Specialty License Plates

Arizonans now have even more choices to support their favorite charitable cause as the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is making available four new specialty license plates. “We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their connection to these community...
ARIZONA STATE

