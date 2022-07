ROCK SPRINGS — For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except when at an event. As the event nears, more details about showings and parades will be made available.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO