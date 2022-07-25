ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

30-year-old man receives 30 years in prison after woman is shot in the face

By Madelyn Werder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xb3OL_0gsP1idC00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 30-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a female is shot in the face and killed in Lehigh Acres.

According to the State Attorney's Office, the sentence received to Raymundo Estrada will carry a 20-year minimum which is mandatory.

On November 5th, 2020, the victim reportedly drove her boyfriend to a remote area in Lehigh Acres because he planned on meeting some men there. Once the two men arrived, they attempted to rob the victim and her boyfriend. One of the men had a firearm.

The man with the firearm shot the victim in her face and pistol-whipped her boyfriend.

The female died and both men fled the scene.

The victim’s boyfriend drove the vehicle to another street and called 911.

After the investigation, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit found Estrada and he admitted to his crimes.

Estrada’s charges are second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted robbery – discharging a firearm, and shooting at/into an occupied vessel/ aircraft/vehicle.

