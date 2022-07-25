ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone State Games underway

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mission of the Keystone State Games is to promote physical...

State plans to slow e-bikes on state park trails

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The popularity of e-bikes is growing, giving riders an extra boost out on the trails. "As we get older, these legs can't do these hills," said Joe Miller. "We retired to the Pocono area, and it's a little hilly up here. The e-bikes afford us the opportunity to get back out on the trail and help us up the hill."
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PennDOT holds meeting on Luzerne County improvement project

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers stopped by Wilkes-Barre Area High School Tuesday evening for a presentation on a reconstruction project. It includes a 7.5-mile reconstruction of 81 between Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre Township. PennDot says the project will increase capacity to accommodate future traffic. Construction is not expected to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
New $2 ride in the Poconos set to hit the road

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — New sets of wheels are rolling into Monroe County this week, bringing along a new service — Pony Plus. "It's similar to what we know Uber and Lyft do, so it's a short trip on demand, so as the bus says, 'Book now, ride now.' That's the idea," said Peggy Howarth, executive director of the Monroe County Transit Authority (MCTA).
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Chickens banned from Pennsylvania fairs

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The signs are up at the Schuylkill County fairgrounds near Summit Station. The gates open in just a few days, but one of the most popular exhibits will be missing this year. "We will not have any peep hatching or little chicks hatching out of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Bringing awareness to common birth defect

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An organization held a picnic in Luzerne County to promote awareness of a certain birth defect. Sunday was the 2nd annual Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Picnic at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. NAZ CHD Awareness and Family Planning hosted the picnic. CHDs are the most common type...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
East Stroudsburg man dies in motorcycle crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Michael J. Bobitka, 61, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital following a motorcycle crash, according to Lehigh County coroner. According to the Coroner's Office, the East Stroudsburg man operated a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle Wednesday evening in Stroud Township, Monroe County.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
