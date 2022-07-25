ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Big Ten East Division Preseason Honorees

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I944I_0gsOzpXV00

The Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were among the five players named preseason honorees in the conference’s East Division.

Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed also represent the East Division, while Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig round out the selections in the West Division.

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was the lone unanimous selection of the group after he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns last season to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien Award, as well as the Big Ten player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Henderson, meanwhile, is coming off a record-breaking season in which he rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four more scores. The former five-star prospect from Hopewell, Va., scored 19 total touchdowns to break Maurice Clarett’s freshman record, set in 2002.

Last but not least, Smith-Njigba had a breakout sophomore season last fall, as he caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, including 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah. The Rockwall, Texas, native is now widely regarded as the top wide receiver in college football.

Stroud and Smith-Njigba will represent the Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Days, which begin on Tuesday. They’ll be joined in Indianapolis by head coach Ryan Day and redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman are schedule to speak with the media on Wednesday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Texas State
City
Hopewell Township, OH
State
Utah State
Eleven Warriors

“I'm Focused on Winning a National Championship”:

Ohio State has no shortage of confidence entering the 2022 season. Asked to name some of his goals for the upcoming year, star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had one at the forefront of his mind. “I'm focused on winning a national championship,” Smith-Njigba said. Smith-Njigba, C.J. Stroud, Ronnie Hickman...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

What in the world is going on with Ohio State’s linebacker recruiting?

It’s no secret that the defense is what has held Ohio State back the last few years as a whole. Offensively, Ryan Day has kept the Buckeyes humming, and while that has certainly been good enough to win a national title, it’s been their counterparts on defense that have basically prevented any chance of that.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Clarett
Cleveland.com

What 5-star DB Caleb Downs’ Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

INDIANAPOLIS -- The name Ohio State put atop recruiting board for almost a year, five-star safety Caleb Downs turned down the Buckeyes on Wednesday. The nation’s No. 12 player and top safety was believed to be trending towards Alabama in recent weeks and confirmed those reports by committing at his high school -- the latest addition to a program which has again asserted its recruiting prowess. The Crimson Tide recruiting train has arrived, and OSU is again watching prime targets slip away. Others that are Tuscaloosa-bound include four-star running back Justice Haynes and four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#The East Division#Northwestern#Purdue#The Heisman Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
FanSided

Why an Ohio State Football player will win the Heisman this year

Ohio State is in a great position to win the Heisman Trophy this year. The Ohio State football team is in a great position to win many awards this year. At the top of the list is the National Title, but an award that has been “close but yet so far” for a few years is the Heisman Trophy. The Buckeyes have not won the award since 2006 when Troy Smith took home the sward, even though several players have been in the voting in recent years.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy