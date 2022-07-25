Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named Big Ten East Division Preseason Honorees

The Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were among the five players named preseason honorees in the conference’s East Division.

Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed also represent the East Division, while Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig round out the selections in the West Division.

Stroud, a redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was the lone unanimous selection of the group after he threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns last season to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and Davey O’Brien Award, as well as the Big Ten player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

Henderson, meanwhile, is coming off a record-breaking season in which he rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four more scores. The former five-star prospect from Hopewell, Va., scored 19 total touchdowns to break Maurice Clarett’s freshman record, set in 2002.

Last but not least, Smith-Njigba had a breakout sophomore season last fall, as he caught a school-record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns, including 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah. The Rockwall, Texas, native is now widely regarded as the top wide receiver in college football.

Stroud and Smith-Njigba will represent the Buckeyes at Big Ten Media Days, which begin on Tuesday. They’ll be joined in Indianapolis by head coach Ryan Day and redshirt junior safety Ronnie Hickman are schedule to speak with the media on Wednesday.

