ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville police officer being held in Mexican jail

By Lucas Wright
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dj1SG_0gsOze4k00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is currently being held in a Mexican jail after breaking Mexican federal law.

Lemandries Hawes was arrested in Mexico on July 9 for having a personally owned pistol in his luggage.

Metro police say Hawes had declared the pistol with his airline, but it is still a federal offense to bring a gun to Mexico.

An MNPD spokesperson said Hawes was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing.

Hawes was hired as a lateral trainee from Memphis in October 2021. He graduated from the MNPD Academy in February.

Metro police are remaining in contact with the officer’s family as he remains in custody in Mexico.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thunderboltradio.com

Arrest Made After Large Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Middle Tennessee

A large amount of dangerous fentanyl-laced pills were seized in a Middle Tennessee arrest. An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force, and the Murfreesboro Police Department, resulted in the seizure of approximately 15-thousand fentanyl-laced pills.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Family mourns loss of man killed by transmission debris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of a 27-year-old who was hit and killed by transmission debris while driving Sunday. 27-year-old Nathaniel Perkins of Smyrna, TN, was driving on I-840 Sunday when he was hit by a transmission that fell out of a car in front of him. The debris also reportedly impacted two other vehicles. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Mexico#Luggage#Mexican#Wkrn#Mnpd#The Mnpd Academy
fox17.com

Shooting reported on University Ct in Nashville early Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has reported that officers responded to a shooting on at Tony Sedukum Apartments on University Ct in Nashville early Monday morning. MNPD says a man was found intoxicated on the ground at the scene. The victim had been shot in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Singer Amy Grant, wife of Vince Gill, injured in a bicycle accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant was injured in a biking accident in Nashville on Wednesday. It happened around 3 p.m. near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course on the south side of Nashville, Grant’s publicist told Nexstar’s WKRN. The singer/songwriter was riding a bike...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man arrested on attempted rape charge

Investigation by Hopkinsville police Sunday morning on Means Avenue led to the arrest of a Clarksville man for an attempted rape charge. A woman told officers she had been she had been watching TV with 37-year old Thomas Baggett of Clarksville, who is a former coworker, and that he went to the bathroom and returned nude.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
stlmag.com

The Shop Black City Tour comes to Kiener Plaza this Saturday

The Shop Black City Tour comes to St. Louis this Saturday from 1–6 p.m. at Kiener Plaza. Almost 80 Black-owned businesses will offer their wares, in addition to food trucks, a DJ, and kid-friendly games. Founded in 2019 by Nashville husband-and-wife team Greg and Tee Westbrook, the Shop Black...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WREG

Titans report for the start of training camp

NASHVILLE — All that matters to the Tennessee Titans is having a healthy Derrick Henry, a driven Ryan Tannehill and one of the NFL’s best defenses back essentially intact to chase a third straight AFC South title. Earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season despite using an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Titans top pick has a big first day of training camp

NASHVILLE – Former Arkansas standout and Titans top pick Treylon Burks had himself a solid day one of training camp Wednesday. That was a much different result than during many of the OTA’s and offseason work that saw Burks limited by asthma. With that now under control, Burks...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy