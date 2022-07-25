'Pearl' Poster Introduces Us to Ti West's 'X' Villain in Her Younger Years

One of the perks of attending San Diego Comic-Con is seeing trailers for upcoming films before they are released to the public. One of the perks of being at the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con is seeing trailers for upcoming MCU films, then dropping little tidbits of information (and perhaps some boasting) of what was seen for people to dissect over social media before they see the trailer themselves. And so it is with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the MCU release slated for a February 2023 release. Some facts we know going in, like how the entire Ant-Man family, including Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), face off against Kang (Jonathan Majors) in the Quantum Realm. Then there are the things we know about that have been confirmed by those in attendance, mainly the inclusion of actor Bill Murray, although his identity and allegiances are still up for speculation. Then there are the surprises, like the debut of classic Marvel villain MODOK in the movie and into the MCU.

