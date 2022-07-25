TV Shows Like 'Locke & Key' to Watch Before Season 3

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has revealed its lineup, and it's brimming with diverse and inclusive titles this year, along with showcasing new works by directors like Sam Mendes, Sarah Polley, Tyler Perry, Darren Aronofsky, and Reginald Hudlin. Mendes is presenting Empire of Light, a romance set in an English coastal cinema. The movie is written and directed by Mendes and features Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. A coming-of-age period drama A Jazzman’s Blues will be brought in by Perry. A new movie, The Whale, comes from Aronofsky about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter starring Brendan Fraser. Additionally, the German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, which stars Daniel Brühl, will be making its premiere at the festival as well.
