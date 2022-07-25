TV Shows Like 'Locke & Key' to Watch Before Season 3

“The Night Market,” the fourth episode of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows’ fourth season, introduced all sorts of new creatures and customs to the world of the show. From meatball-making Valkyries to trash fairies to German nudists, the episode brought in several new elements of the vampires’ occult world, displaying both its wide variety and how vampires Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) fit into its spooky-silly ecosystem. It also took time to add new dimensions to the otherworldly creatures and relationships we thought we understood, from the wraiths’ capacity for collective organizing to a new and deadly use for familiars. In doing so, the episode expanded the world of the show well beyond the crumbling walls of their Staten Island mansion — and used these new creatures and customs to dig a little deeper into the characters we know and love.

