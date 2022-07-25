ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Shows Like 'Locke & Key' to Watch Before Season 3

By Usama Masood
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Locke and Key is somewhat of a buried treasure on the streaming service. While the series has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, it never quite became the pop culture juggernaut that other shows like Stranger Things or The Witcher have. However, it is still one of the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’

Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Mcnamara
Person
Cassandra Clare
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title

Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Series
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Stephen King Is Pumped For Manifest's Uncancellation, But Has One Request

In the midst of 2022 cancellations, one show that got cancelled last year that is preparing to make a big comeback is Manifest. After the plane-oriented drama was saved at Netflix following NBC’s axing, fans have been more than ready for the show to come back, including superfan Stephen King. The legendary author has been known to show his love for the series on social media, but now he has one request while we're learning new details about the fourth and final Manifest season.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions

Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

How To Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3: Where Is the New Season Streaming?

Harley Quinn is an adult-animated series created by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumaker, and Dean Lorey, which stars the titular DC Comics character of the same name. The series ultimately follows Harley’s chaotic life after breaking up with the Joker. While trying to prove her worth as a villain to join the Legion of Doom, Harley makes an unusual assortment of new friends. Together, they find themselves in crazy situations involving other heroes and villains, with the fate of Gotham hanging in the balance, and realize they may not be bad as they once thought.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Locke & Key Trailer, Phylicia Rashad to Good Fight and More

Click here to read the full article. Locke & Key is opening up the door to its third and final season in a newly released trailer. The show’s swan song finds the Locke family uncovering “more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys,” per the official synopsis. The final eight episodes drop Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Netflix. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us, The Cosby Show) will recur during The Good Fight‘s sixth and final season as the...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Likely Won’t Premiere Until 2024, Rick Riordan Says

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Disney+ series likely won’t premiere until early 2024, according to author and executive producer Rick Riordan. In a recent blog post, Riordan provided an update on production, explaining that his original guess that the series would debut in 2023 seems unrealistic now that he as “a somewhat better understanding of the work involved.” An official release date for the series has not yet been announced.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Locke and Key: Season 3 - Exclusive Trailer

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat -- the most dangerous one yet -- looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment. Season 3 of Locke and Key premieres worldwide on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TV SERIES
Collider

Toronto International Film Festival Unveils Diverse Lineup of Titles For 2022

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has revealed its lineup, and it's brimming with diverse and inclusive titles this year, along with showcasing new works by directors like Sam Mendes, Sarah Polley, Tyler Perry, Darren Aronofsky, and Reginald Hudlin. Mendes is presenting Empire of Light, a romance set in an English coastal cinema. The movie is written and directed by Mendes and features Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. A coming-of-age period drama A Jazzman’s Blues will be brought in by Perry. A new movie, The Whale, comes from Aronofsky about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter starring Brendan Fraser. Additionally, the German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, which stars Daniel Brühl, will be making its premiere at the festival as well.
MOVIES
Collider

How "The Night Market" Episode Expands the 'What We Do in the Shadows' World

“The Night Market,” the fourth episode of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows’ fourth season, introduced all sorts of new creatures and customs to the world of the show. From meatball-making Valkyries to trash fairies to German nudists, the episode brought in several new elements of the vampires’ occult world, displaying both its wide variety and how vampires Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) fit into its spooky-silly ecosystem. It also took time to add new dimensions to the otherworldly creatures and relationships we thought we understood, from the wraiths’ capacity for collective organizing to a new and deadly use for familiars. In doing so, the episode expanded the world of the show well beyond the crumbling walls of their Staten Island mansion — and used these new creatures and customs to dig a little deeper into the characters we know and love.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy